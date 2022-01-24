Ayberk Pekcan, a prominent Turkish actor, who starred in the popular Turkish series Resurrection Ertuğrul, succumbed to lung cancer late Monday. Pekcan was 51 years old.
The actor had been battling the illness for a while. Born in 1970, he graduated from Mersin University’s Theater Department.
He starred in many productions, including the highly popular Valley of the Wolves (Kurtlar Vadisi) series.
He played Artuk Bey character, main protagonist Ertuğrul’s right-hand man in the blockbuster Resurrection Ertuğrul (Diriliş Ertuğrul) series.
