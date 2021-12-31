Happy New Year to all, and as one sits down with the family one cannot help but think of classic holiday films to keep everyone warm, entertained and nostalgic. "Home Alone," never gets old, "A Christmas Story" is timeless, but here's a suggestion: How about a cop paying a visit to his ex-wife during an office Christmas party and getting entangled with German terrorists as they choose to stage an attack on the office that very same day. Doesn't sound like much of a Christmas film, does it? But, 34 years later, "Die Hard" remains a Christmas classic, and many people's favorite film to watch this time of year.

The year was 1988, the concept of the worldwide web was discussed for the first time at European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), the World Health Organization (WHO) began its mission to eradicate polio, "The Phantom of the Opera" opened on Broadway where it would become the longest running show of all time, and John McTiernan, fresh from directing "Predator" – an Arnold Schwarzenegger action classic – took the director's chair once again to team up with Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman to give us a masterpiece for the ages.

Bonnie Bedelia is held down by Bruce Willis in a scene from the film 'Die Hard', 1988. (Getty Images)

Willis was a weird choice for an action flick at that time – though it is hard to imagine nowadays as he became one of the blockbuster names of the genre after the success of "Die Hard" – since he rose to fame as a romantic comedy TV star. Someone must have seen something in the rom-com guy because he was cast as "John McClane," and the rest is history. That history was lucky indeed, as the era's greatest action stars – including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone – turned down the role, and Willis was paid $5 million for his involvement, placing him among Hollywood's highest-paid actors.

An ordinary office Christmas party

On Christmas Eve, our hero McClane, an off-duty New York police officer, arrives in Los Angeles to visit – and reconcile with – his ex-wife at a party in her office – the fictional Nakatomi Plaza. Fun fact: The Plaza is the headquarters of 20th Century Fox, the company charged itself rent for the use of the then-unfinished building.

Alan Rickman stars as Hans Gruber in the action thriller 'Die Hard,' directed by John McTiernan. (Getty Images)

While McClane is changing clothes – and taking his socks off due to some great advice given to him by someone on the plane ride – German terrorists storm the building led by Hans Gruber, one of legendary Rickman's greatest roles.

Everyone in the tower is taken hostage except for McClane, who slips away.

The terrorists make several demands, but their true intentions are different, of course. Gruber and the gang are posing as terrorists to steal the $640 million in untraceable bearer bonds in the building's vault. When McClane kills one of them and gets a gun, they are alerted to his presence, and a merry game of cat and mouse ensues.

Bruce Willis in a scene from the film 'Die Hard,' 1988. (Getty Images)

A Christmas classic

What makes a Christmas classic? Is it the values and themes of Christmas intrinsic in the films deemed "Christmas" films? Is it enough to just make the film's setting Christmas? Is it drama, comedy, heartfelt messages, children? Through whatever metric you measure a Christmas movie, "Die Hard" is sure to match at least a few of them.

It is set on Christmas Eve, so, that's a check. In the end, it is the story of reconciliation between estranged husband and wife who happily return to their children for a heartwarming Christmas family reunion. Yes, it may not have snow, but we're in L.A. for crying out loud: Even the power of Santa Claus has no dominion over the weather of Los Angeles. So, to put it plainly, the film is littered with not only references to Christmas throughout but also themes.

Bruce Willis with a cigarette in a scene from the film 'Die Hard', 1988. (Getty Images)

As we watch McClane fight his way through one bloody barefoot step at a time, getting closer to apprehending Gruber while Gruber reveals yet another genius step in his master plan, and all during the team of police and the FBI outside fumble their way through the hostage situation – their every step benefiting the terrorists somehow thanks to their stupidity – all we want is for our hero to win the day and enjoy Christmas with his family around a Christmas tree. That is as much of a Christmas movie as you can get, as far as I'm concerned.

A masterpiece

"Die Hard" is a Christmas classic, but it is also an action classic, one that defined the genre in the 1980s. So, how was this low-expectation flick able to become a bedrock of pop culture? The answer is a combination of several factors, but most importantly, the villain: Hans Gruber. Or rather: Alan Rickman.

Rickman may have gotten even more famous with the general public through his work as "Severus Snape" in the "Harry Potter" franchise, which he nailed perfectly, but for a long time his most famous role was – and maybe still is – Hans Gruber. Rickman played Gruber with such charm and weight and calculated magnetism that no one could resist loving the man. The film at times even treats him as the main character, spending time with him, allowing him to enchant the audience with longer scenes. Action films have always struggled with memorable villains, putting all their chips in the hero's basket, making the antagonist a one-dimensional gateway to evil, and therefore becoming a cliche-ridden mess. "Die Hard" was one of the few exceptions as 34 years later everyone who has seen it still remembers the masterful Alan Rickman as the unforgettable Hans Gruber.

Actor Alan Rickman attends the premiere of 'Die Hard' on July 12, 1988, at the Avco Cinema in Westwood, California. (Getty Images)

That is not to say that the protagonist was anything less – quite the opposite. Bruce Willis' John McClane was such a lovable, witty, action-fuelled hero, befitting of an action classic, that the film spawned a franchise with five entries to date. Now, the success of those entries is very much arguable as they steered much away from the first film's formula with only one great and memorable iteration – namely "Die Hard with a Vengeance" – one very unnecessary sequel, one enjoyable but average action flick and one very painful nostalgia cash-bait attempt – namely the last entry in the series.

The other most important aspect of "Die Hard" was the action – of course. It was creative, beautifully shot and smart. Each set piece was different to the previous one, keeping things fresh. The hero, and the bad guys, were smart, trying to actually get one over each other and making moves to ensure victory – "Shoot the glass" comes to mind. The action was smooth, but at the same time it was also fun and comedic at times with many one-liners and quips sprinkled around. All lead to an unforgettable action climax at the finale.

"Die Hard" was and is a classic, it remains timeless and enjoyable for all ages, but particularly around Christmas and New Year’s it feels much more special. All thanks to its genre-defining action, undeniable Christmas air and masterful directing and acting. So, "Yippie-Ki-Yay" to you all, and have a happy New Year.