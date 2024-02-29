Most of us try to ignore the fact that some educational environments are not warm, safe spaces. School is a crucial environment that teaches youngsters how social dynamics work and introduces them to the community they live in. Every kid faces some tough lessons that change children's perspective on society.

"Das Lehrerzimmer" ("The Teachers' Lounge") centers around a series of thefts that cast a long shadow on a secondary school. The plot flows from the viewpoint of Carla Nowak, a foreign teacher who started working there. In the beginning, she seems to interact with her pupils and colleagues and adjust to the German work discipline.

As one of the victims of the larceny incidents, Carla is confronted with judgment for how she deals with this crisis.

Zero tolerance

The film starts with an insinuating query session with some students about the burning issue of the thefts. Carla is uncomfortable when her colleague asks for the kids' guesses of suspects among their classmates. While the school board pressures the pupils to solve this case for good, they cross the boundaries of morality despite their meticulous attempts to maintain it.

Soon after the children's school bags have been searched, all eyes fall on Ali, a student of Turkish descent, due to his wallet being filled with cash. When his parents confirm that they gave him the money, tempers flair with suspicions of discrimination. Later, the matter boils over in a PTA meeting, and Carla Nowak must face complaining parents as the head teacher.

Eventually, Carla takes it upon herself to catch the thief. She sets up a camera and secretly records the common room for an entire day. As a result, Carla finds a piece of essential evidence but faces a dilemma after discovering the prime suspect.

Afterward, with her controversial method of solving the case, the storyline turns into a drama of moral issues rather than a whodunit mystery. She strives to act upon her equitable principles in the middle of a conflict that drives a wedge between teachers and students. The children take a stand against the strict norms based on their school's zero-tolerance policy for being accused unjustly. And yet, Carla's revealed secret upsets the balance that already has been shaken.

Inadvertent disclosure

As the fractures broadened, a group of rebellious students from different grades spread news of the scandal through the school newspaper. The teachers take a stand against the public disclosure, and Carla bears the brunt due to her interview in the paper. Since she advised the pupils against distorting the facts, they construed her warning as a censorship threat. Thereupon, Miss Nowak's thunder is stolen by her most promising student, who is in the eye of the storm. She quickly starts to lose control over her class.

As a drama film that almost completely takes place in a single location, "The Teachers' Lounge" builds a captivating setting of an educational environment during a rough patch. As ethical issues between teachers and students rise to the surface, both sides are constantly subjected to injustice by each other.

This mutual unfair treatment heightens the tension and reflects the weakening of authority. Despite her decent and virtuous personality, Carla Nowak has been written elaborately as a morally grey character who makes a serious mistake that shapes the whole plot. Leonie Benesch reveals an excellent performance as the leading actress who earns empathy toward her character. The rest of the cast also performs very well, including the child actors who work together like actual schoolmates.

Ilker Çatak, the director and co-writer of the film, gathers the strong themes of dominance, social justice and moral dilemmas in a neat narration. Moreover, he corroborates the plot structure with memorable sequences that evoke tense feelings and contribute to the dramatic atmosphere of the film.

"The Teacher's Lounge" continues to arouse interest and gain appreciation since it was nominated for an Oscar for Best International Feature Film. Meanwhile, Çatak has already started to make waves with his upcoming project, which will feature Turkish actors in the leading roles.