At the National Palaces, one of the most important restoration labs is the Mother of Pearl Workshop (Sedef Atölyesi), located within the Yıldız Palace Chalet Pavilion. This workshop plays a crucial role in restoring damaged or aged palace and museum artifacts, meticulously bringing them back to their original splendor. Items from Topkapi Palace, Dolmabahçe Palace and other important cultural sites are carefully restored here, following universal principles such as minimal intervention and respect for the original craftsmanship.

Cemalettin Ünal, the head of the lab, shared insights into the restoration process. The lab focuses on restoring various historical objects, including furniture, doors and even musical instruments, all of which are part of the National Palaces' collection. "We work on pianos, sofas, chairs, doors and other decorative elements, all belonging to the National Palaces," Ünal explained. "While we mostly restore Baroque-style items, we also handle Boulle-style pieces like the piano we’re working on now."

One of the key principles of the lab is the use of organic materials in the restoration process. Ünal highlighted the importance of materials like mother-of-pearl, rosewood, ebony, boxwood and other natural substances in their work. These materials, along with metals like silver and ivory, are carefully sourced and shaped to match the original designs of the artifacts. "We carve and shape these materials based on their original patterns, ensuring they match the historic style of the pieces," Ünal said.

Restoring delicate items, such as the six candlesticks from the Küçüksu Pavilion, can present unique challenges. However, Ünal and his team have the expertise to handle even the most intricate projects. "We are currently working on several pieces, including a 400-year-old door from the harem entrance of Topkapi Palace, which features mother-of-pearl, ivory, and silver decorations," he explained. Each restoration project is approached with care, precision and a deep respect for the historical significance of the artifacts.

Ünal, who has been working in restoration for over 45 years, emphasized the importance of skill and experience in this line of work. "Restoration is a job that requires focus and a love for what you do. You also need great experience, especially when working with such valuable and fragile materials," he said. The lab team, which consists of just four people, takes great pride in their work, knowing that each restoration contributes to preserving Türkiye's rich cultural heritage.

For Ünal, working with historical objects brings a deep sense of fulfillment. "I feel fortunate to work with pieces that are so closely tied to history," he said. "It's an honor to restore rare and precious artifacts, and it's incredibly rewarding to see them displayed for the public. When my family and others see the results of our work, it brings me immense joy."

Having spent decades restoring mother-of-pearl and other intricate pieces, Ünal remains dedicated to preserving Türkiye’s history. "In my 32 years with the National Palaces, I’ve worked on nearly every mother-of-pearl piece in the palaces and pavilions. I’m committed to continuing this work for many more years," he concluded.