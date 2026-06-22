There are certain moments in art history that do not look revolutionary at first. They do not begin with a manifesto, a new technique, or a radical exhibition. Sometimes they begin in an auction room, with a catalogue in hand, a room full of collectors, a few nervous artists and one painting selling for far more than anyone expected.

The Robert Scull auction of 1973 was one of those moments.

It was not simply a sale. It was a public rupture. It exposed, perhaps for the first time with such theatrical clarity, the strange and often uncomfortable triangle between artists, collectors and money. Before that night, contemporary art had of course been bought and sold. Collectors had made profits. Dealers had built markets. Artists had watched their reputations rise and fall. But the Scull sale made the machinery visible. It showed, in one evening, that living artists could become financial history while still standing in the room.

And that was new.

New money, new taste

Robert Scull was not born into the world of art. He was born in New York in 1915 to Russian immigrant parents and built his fortune through the taxi business, largely after his wife, Ethel, inherited a share of her father’s taxi company. The business grew and with it came the possibility of a new kind of life: not old-money collecting, not aristocratic connoisseurship, but a raw, energetic, distinctly New York form of cultural ambition.

Works by Jasper Johns and Robert Rauschenberg (2nd L and R) are displayed during a press preview of 'The Bride and the Bachelors' exhibition at the Barbican Art Gallery, London, England, Feb. 13, 2013. (Getty Images Photo)

Robert and Ethel Scull did not collect like people trying to imitate European taste. They were not primarily interested in old masters, impressionism or the accepted symbols of inherited sophistication. They collected the art of their own time. More importantly, they collected artists who were still alive, still working, still moving through the same city, still attending the same openings and parties. Their collection included names that would later become inseparable from postwar American art: Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Cy Twombly, James Rosenquist, Frank Stella, Lee Bontecou, Barnett Newman and Willem de Kooning.

This is part of what makes the Scull story so fascinating. They did not simply buy art after history had already approved it. They bought art while history was still deciding.

In 1960s New York, this mattered enormously. The centre of the art world had shifted from Paris to New York after World War II, but the system was still relatively intimate compared to today’s global art industry. Artists, dealers, critics, collectors and curators existed in a much smaller ecosystem. Leo Castelli’s gallery became one of the defining stages of this new world. To buy from Castelli in those years was not merely to purchase a work; it was to enter the bloodstream of a changing art history.

The Sculls understood this instinctively. Robert Scull, with his unmistakable appetite for the new, became one of the great collector figures of his generation. The New Yorker once described him as “the patron of the moment of the art of the moment,” a phrase that captures both his influence and his danger. He was not preserving the past. He was betting on the present.

Visitors viewing a painting by Andy Warhol titled 'Ethel Scull 36 Times,' at The Whitney Museum, New York, U.S., Aug. 26, 2016. (Getty Images Photo)

Birth of the celebrity portrait

Ethel Scull, meanwhile, was not simply the wife beside the collector. She was part of the image, part of the theatre, part of the cultural identity the Sculls created around themselves. In 1963, Andy Warhol made Ethel Scull 36 Times, his first commissioned portrait painting. The work is now jointly owned by the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It consists of 36 individual silkscreened canvases, arranged in four rows of nine, based on photo-booth images of Ethel. In many ways, it is one of the most revealing works of the period: society portraiture transformed into Pop repetition, celebrity language applied to a collector and personal identity converted into reproducible image.

That commission is important because it marks a turning point in Warhol’s own practice and in the relationship between artists and collectors. Portraiture had always involved patronage, but Warhol changed the rules. In his hands, the commissioned portrait was no longer about flattery in the traditional sense. It was about image-making. To be painted by Warhol was to become part of the machinery of fame. Ethel Scull was not presented as a single psychological subject; she was multiplied, stylized, circulated. The collector became an icon, and the icon became an image product.

This is why the Sculls interest me so much. Their story is not simply about buying art. It is about the moment when collecting itself became performance.

Auction that shocked New York

By the early 1970s, the Sculls had assembled one of the most important private collections of contemporary American art. Then came the auction.

On Oct. 18, 1973, Sotheby Parke Bernet in New York held an auction titled "A Selection of Fifty Works from the Collection of Robert C. Scull." The sale included 50 works, many by living artists whose markets were still developing. The results were staggering. The sale brought in more than $2.2 million, an extraordinary sum at the time and set multiple records for contemporary art.

The numbers still feel almost cinematic because of the distance between purchase price and resale price. Robert Rauschenberg’s Thaw, bought by Scull for $900, sold for $85,000. Jasper Johns’s Double White Map, acquired for about $10,200, sold for $240,000. A Cy Twombly painting bought for $750 sold for $40,000. These figures may seem almost modest compared with today’s market, but in 1973 they were explosive. They suggested that contemporary art could appreciate with a speed and scale that the market had not fully imagined.

American artist Robert Rauschenberg during an exhibition of his work at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, U.S., March 1977. (Getty Images Photo)

Rauschenberg and Scull

But the most famous moment of the night happened after the hammer fell.

Robert Rauschenberg confronted Robert Scull. The story has entered art-market mythology: the artist, furious that Scull had made such an enormous profit from a work he had sold for so little, confronted the collector outside the sale. The moment was captured on film and has been repeated for decades as one of the defining scenes in the history of the modern art market. Whether one reads the exchange as anger, theatre, moral protest or drunken frustration, the meaning remains clear. The question was no longer only “What is art worth?” It was also: “Who gets to profit when art becomes valuable?”

That question has never disappeared.

In fact, it may be the central question of the contemporary art market.

The Night the Art Market Changed

Before the Scull sale, the relationship between artist and collector could still be romanticized as patronage. A collector supported an artist early, bought work, helped create visibility. But the Scull auction made another truth impossible to ignore: a collector could also become a speculator. The same act of early support could later produce enormous private profit, while the artist received nothing from the resale.

This tension eventually fed into broader discussions around resale royalties and artists’ rights. Rauschenberg himself continued to support efforts for legislation that would allow artists to benefit from the resale of their work. The issue remains unresolved in many markets today, but the Scull sale became one of the symbolic origins of that debate.

Yet Robert Scull’s defenders had a point too. The auction did not only enrich him, it raised price levels for the artists themselves. Once a Rauschenberg sold publicly for $85,000, every other Rauschenberg entered a different market. Once Jasper Johns reached $240,000 at auction, his entire body of work acquired a new financial aura. The artists might not have received a share of that specific resale profit, but their future markets changed overnight.

Artist Jasper Johns at an exhibition of his work at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, U.S., 1977. (Getty Images Photo)

This is why the Scull sale is so complicated. It was both exploitative and generative. It revealed the unfairness of the market while helping build the very market that would later make those artists canonical.

That paradox is the reason the story still matters.

The 1973 sale also changed the culture of auctions themselves. Before this moment, auctions were not yet the public spectacles they would become in the late twentieth and twenty-first centuries. The Scull auction helped transform the sale of contemporary art into a media event. It brought glamour, controversy, artists, collectors, television cameras and public fascination into the same room. In a sense, it anticipated the contemporary auction theatre we now take for granted: evening sales staged like cultural events, collectors competing publicly, prices treated as headlines and art objects becoming signals of cultural power.

Today, this all feels normal. In 1973, it was not.

The sale also helped shift the hierarchy of art-market value. For much of the twentieth century, the highest prices were associated with older art, impressionism and modern masters whose historical importance had already been secured. The Scull auction helped prove that recent art by living artists could generate comparable excitement. It suggested that the market did not need to wait for history, it could participate in creating it.

This may be the most radical legacy of Robert Scull. He helped collapse the distance between art history and the market. After Scull, it became easier to imagine that buying early could mean not just supporting an artist but entering the financial structure of future art history.

Andy Warhol’s "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" painting of Marilyn Monroe at Christie’s, New York, U.S., March 21, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Legacy of Robert Scull

Of course, the numbers became almost unimaginable later. Warhol, whose first commissioned portrait was made for Ethel Scull in 1963, would eventually become one of the most expensive artists in the world. In 2022, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn sold at Christie’s for $195 million, becoming the most expensive twentieth-century artwork ever sold at auction. Robert Rauschenberg, whose Thaw caused such controversy at $85,000 in 1973, reached a record of $88.8 million when Buffalo II sold at Christie’s in 2019. Jasper Johns, whose Double White Map made $240,000 at the Scull sale, saw Small False Start sell for $55.35 million in 2022. Cy Twombly, whose work produced one of the most dramatic price jumps in the Scull auction, later reached $70.5 million with one of his “blackboard” paintings.

These later figures are not direct equivalents, of course. They are different works, different decades, different markets. But they show the scale of the transformation that the Scull sale anticipated. What looked shocking in 1973 became, decades later, the foundation of the contemporary art economy.

And yet the Scull story should not be reduced to money.

That would miss the point.

Robert and Ethel Scull were not tasteful collectors in the old sense. They were risky, social, ambitious, sometimes vulgar, sometimes brilliant. They understood that art was not only something to be owned, but something to be lived around. Their collection was a way of positioning themselves in the world. It was taste, yes, but also identity. It was wealth seeking cultural meaning. It was new money entering the room and refusing to behave quietly.

There is something deeply American about that.

The Sculls represented a postwar New York in which money, media, celebrity and avant-garde art were beginning to merge. They were not detached observers of the scene; they were inside it. They went to the parties, knew the artists, commissioned portraits, bought the work early, sold it publicly and became part of the story themselves. In that sense, they were not only collectors of Pop art. They were Pop figures.

Ethel Scull’s Warhol portrait makes this almost literal. The collector is repeated like a movie star. The patron becomes an image. The woman who bought the art becomes the subject of the art. It is hard to think of a more perfect symbol of the 1960s New York art world.

But Robert Scull’s legacy is more uncomfortable. He changed the market by doing something that many later collectors would do more systematically: he treated contemporary art as an asset before the market had fully learned how to price it. He saw value before value became public. That vision made him a patron. It also made him a speculator. The art world has never been fully comfortable with people who are both.

Perhaps this is why the Scull auction remains such a compelling story. It refuses to provide a clean moral lesson. Robert Scull was neither simply a villain nor simply a visionary. He supported artists when their markets were uncertain, but he also profited spectacularly from them. He helped build reputations, but he also exposed the brutal economics behind reputation. He loved art, but he understood money. And in the modern art world, those two facts can rarely be separated.

The auction of 1973 did not create the art market as we know it. But it revealed what the market was becoming. It showed that contemporary art could be traded with the urgency of finance, consumed with the glamour of fashion and mythologized with the drama of theatre. It turned the auction room into a stage and the collector into a central character.

This is why Robert Scull changed the art market.

Not because he sold art for high prices. Others had done that before. Not because he collected great artists. Others had done that too. He changed the market because he made visible a new system: one in which living artists, ambitious collectors, powerful dealers, public auctions and media attention could combine to produce value almost in real time.

After Scull, contemporary art was never quite the same.

The artist was no longer only in the studio. The collector was no longer only in the background. The auction house was no longer merely a place of resale. And the artwork was no longer only an object of aesthetic contemplation.

It had become a cultural asset, a financial instrument, a social symbol and a historical bet.

That may sound cynical. But it is also the world we still live in.

Every time a young artist’s work jumps from a gallery booth to an auction room, every time a collector is praised for “discovering” someone early, every time a price becomes part of an artwork’s public identity, the ghost of Robert Scull is somewhere in the room.

And perhaps that is why this story continues to fascinate me. Because it is not only about one collector, one auction or one scandal. It is about the moment the art world looked at itself and realized that beauty, power, money and history had become impossible to separate.