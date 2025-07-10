An exhibition titled "Occupied Territories," featuring powerful photographs by Italian photojournalist Fabio Bucciarelli taken in Palestine and Lebanon, has opened in the historic Vijecnica building in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The exhibition's opening drew significant attention and was held as part of the commemorations marking the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, which took place during the Bosnian War in 1995.

Bucciarelli, who won third place in the "Story Daily Life" category at the international news photography contest organized by Anadolu Agency (AA), the Istanbul Photo Awards 2025, told AA reporters that it is more important than ever to know and talk about the realities in Gaza.

While genocide continues in Gaza, Bucciarelli emphasized that the victims of Srebrenica have not been forgotten. He also highlighted that the Vijecnica building itself was targeted during the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina, underlining the shared histories of suffering.

A general view of the "Occupied Territories" exhibition, featuring powerful photographs by Italian photojournalist Fabio Bucciarelli taken in Palestine and Lebanon, Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, July 9, 2025. (AA Photo)

“It’s time to open our eyes and hearts,” Bucciarelli said. “In 30 years, people will ask us why we didn’t stop Israel in Gaza, where over 17,000 children have been killed. I have a 3-year-old daughter, and she will ask me that question too. We all have to do something. The photos in this exhibition are proof of that.”

Discussing the challenges faced by journalism today, such as artificial intelligence, fake news, propaganda and mistrust in the field, Bucciarelli stressed the increasing importance of journalism: “Now is the time to tell stories without intermediaries. Exhibitions like this are a great example of direct communication with people.”

He also highlighted the significance of international competitions like the Istanbul Photo Awards, stating: “They help spread stories worldwide because we journalists go to the field to show the truth. We tell the reality of Gaza, Lebanon and the Middle East.”

The "Occupied Territories" exhibition, featuring Bucciarelli’s poignant images from Palestine and Lebanon, will be open to visitors until July 14.