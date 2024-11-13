Oscar-winning actress and longtime activist Susan Sarandon has revealed that her outspoken support for Palestine led to her being blacklisted in Hollywood, resulting in lost job opportunities. Sarandon, 78, shared that her participation in a pro-Palestinian protest in New York last November, where she spoke out against Israel's actions in Palestine, triggered a backlash from Hollywood studios.

During the protest, Sarandon declared, "None of us are free until Palestine is free," and added, "The liberation of Palestine is the liberation of all people." These comments led to her being dropped by her talent agency and having several projects canceled. In an interview with The Times, Sarandon explained that her manager also ended their professional relationship, leaving her unable to secure roles in major studio films. "I was let go by my agency, and my projects were canceled," she said.

Sarandon also pointed out that her experience is part of a broader pattern of censorship in Hollywood, where many people – from artists to support staff – have lost their jobs for expressing support for Palestine. "Since November last year, many people have lost their jobs ... for liking a tweet or calling for a cease-fire," she noted, emphasizing how the industry has stifled political expression.

When asked if she thought she would ever land a major role in Hollywood again, Sarandon expressed doubt. "I don’t know. I don’t expect anything from Hollywood," she said, acknowledging the bleak prospects for her future in big-budget films.

Despite the personal and professional setbacks, Sarandon has remained committed to advocating for Palestinian rights and calling for an end to violence in the region. She continues to use her platform to speak out for peace and justice.

Sarandon’s career spans several decades, with a legacy of unforgettable performances in films like "Dead Man Walking," "Thelma & Louise," "Atlantic City" and "Lorenzo’s Oil." In 1996, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Dead Man Walking," in which she starred alongside Sean Penn. Known for both her acting talent and activism, Sarandon remains a respected figure in the entertainment industry, despite the controversy surrounding her political views.