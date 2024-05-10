Sertab Erener, who brought victory to Türkiye in 2003 with "Everyway That I Can," performed her catchy song one more time after 21 years of hiatus on the Eurovision stage on Thursday night.

Audience members from various nations joined in singing and dancing to Erener's song at the semi-final show, creating funny moments captured on camera.

Türkiye's Sertab Erener performs the song "Everyway That I Can" during the second semifinal of the 2024 Eurovision song competition at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden, May 9, 2024. (EPA Photo)

"Nothing in the world could stop us from singing along with Sertab Erener...No sir!" read the post shared by Eurovision's official Instagram account.

Experiencing the Eurovision excitement again, Sertab Erener shared her outfit with her followers on social media a night before the performance. Erener, aged 59, wore a yellow dress with black transparent sleeve details and a corset.

Erener added the note "Shall we meet again after 21 years?" to her post.