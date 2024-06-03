A familiar name in the music industry, known for his contributions to songs by well-known artists like Hadise, Edis and Emre Altuğ, the talented artist Sheyh Ree has released his new song "Empati" ("Empathy") under the Warner Music Türkiye label. Sheyh Ree, who produces unique songs with his distinctive vocal style, has penned both the lyrics and composition of "Empati." The production of the song was handled by Ozade.

Directed by Sheyh Ree and with art direction by Erva Işler, the music video features not only the artist's performance and style but also visual representations of the women depicted in the song. Sheyh Ree wrote "Empati" inspired by Istanbul, making analogies to the city.

"We have been preparing the song with great satisfaction for about two months. We worked with joy on its recording and arrangement. 'Empati' is one of the singles I'm most excited about. I came to Istanbul four years ago. The city has given me so many emotions. That's why the symbol of the song is Istanbul. I believe that listeners will understand me better through this song," he expressed his feelings about the song's creation process.

Sheyh Ree's "Empati" reflects the artist's emotional connection and the feelings that Istanbul has bestowed upon him. With a mid-tempo structure, the song offers listeners an emotional and thought-provoking experience. This new single by Sheyh Ree is expected to be one of the projects that will attract significant attention from listeners. The song and its music video have the potential to be a significant step in Sheyh Ree's career.

One of the successful and rapidly rising names of recent times, Çağan Şengül, continues to enhance his success. (Photo courtesy of Çağan Şengül)

Çağan Şengül's new song

One of the successful and rapidly rising names of recent times, Çağan Şengül, continues to enhance his success. The artist has released his new single "Yokmuş Sevenim Senden Önce." With his successive singles, Şengül once again showcases his talent, and his covers have also been frequently talked about. Despite his busy concert schedule, Çağan Şengül has personally penned the lyrics and music for his new song, with Burak Bedirli handling the arrangement.

Listeners of "Yokmuş Sevenim Senden Önce" ("There Was No Lover Before You") will admire the emotional intensity of the song and Çağan Şengül's unique style. The successful artist is known for drawing inspiration from his own life and emotions in his songs. "Yokmuş Sevenim Senden Önce" continues this tradition, offering listeners a sincere and profound musical experience. Şengül's music appeals to both young people and a broad audience.

The beloved artist Cem Adrian's eagerly awaited album "Solmayan Şarkılar 2" was recently released under the Sony Music Türkiye label. (Photo courtesy of Sony Music Türkiye)

Cem Adrian’s 'Solmayan Şarkılar 2'

The beloved artist Cem Adrian's eagerly awaited album "Solmayan Şarkılar 2" ("Songs That Never Fade 2") was recently released under the Sony Music Türkiye label. Reinterpreting unforgettable works of Turkish classical music, Adrian includes 10 songs in this album. The artist announced the album with the songs "Bir Gülü Sevdim" ("I Loved a Rose") and "Hatıram Olsun" ("Let Me Remember You").

“In this era where quality music, poetry and especially romance are struggling, reinterpreting these very special songs, recording them, introducing them to a new generation, and perhaps reminding or even teaching them the existence of these feelings ... This was my motivation for the album,” Cem Adrian said, speaking about the album.

Music lovers will have the opportunity to listen to valuable works like "Bir İlkbahar Sabahı" ("A Spring Morning"), "Ah Bu Şarkıların Gözü Kör Olsun" ("Oh May These Songs Blind You") and "Gökyüzünde Yalnız Gezen Yıldızlar" ("Stars Walking Lonely in the Sky") with Cem Adrian’s unique interpretation and intricate arrangements in this album, which serves as a continuation of the 2020 album "Solmayan Şarkılar."