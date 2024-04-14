In the heart of Diyarbakır's historic Içkale district stands the St. George Church, a relic of Roman architecture dating back 1,600 years. Yet, its ancient walls were not spared from the tremors that shook the region on Feb. 6, 2023. Despite the damage, restoration efforts initiated last July are making significant strides. The aim is To restore the church to its former splendor in time for the "Sur Culture Road Festival" scheduled for Oct. 12 to 20.

Located in the northeast corner of the historical Içkale settlement in Sur district, the St. George Church, constructed by the Romans as a governance church 1600 years ago, underwent restoration in 2020. Previously serving as an art gallery, the church resumed its function as an art gallery in June 2021 following the completion of its restoration by the Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality, Directorate of Urban Planning and Construction. The church suffered extensive damage during the earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 7.6, centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums, and the Directorate of Surveying and Monuments of Diyarbakır initiated restoration works in July 2023 to restore the church to its former state.

Culture Road Festival

Cemil Koç, director of Surveying and Monuments of Diyarbakır, stated that 25% of the physical work on the church has been completed, saying: "The Saint George Church in Diyarbakır Içkale is one of our monumental structures. It is one of our structures that suffered damage during the earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023. Cracks occurred in both the walls and domes of the southern facade of the church along the east-west axis. We completed the preparation and approval processes for reinforcement works."

"In-ground surveys, we determined that the southern part sits on a 4-meter (13.12-foot) layer of clay followed by a basalt layer. We developed reinforcement projects accordingly. Restoration works started on July 26 and are ongoing. We have completed the suspension works indoors and the manufacturing outdoors. Excavation works are continuing to reinforce and support the footings. We have reached a physical realization of 25% in the restoration works we started in July. Restoration processes are somewhat laborious and time-consuming as they are based on scientific data. We aim to complete the restoration works within October," he added.

Diyarbakır: City of cultures

The city, also known for its cultural tourism, experienced a flood of visitors during the Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, the holiday ending the holy month of Ramadan. Visitors eager to see the ancestral heritage sites and the values of religious tourism flocked to Diyarbakır from all corners of the country.

Historical and cultural sites such as the historical walls listed in the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Inner Castle Museum Complex, the historic Great Mosque, the Ongözlü Bridge, restored churches, Hasanpaşa Inn and bazaars were filled with tourists. With such high interest, the occupancy rate reached 100% in 101 hotels, totaling 7,020 beds and 3,500 rooms, including 36 tourism-certified hotels.

Visitors who couldn't find accommodation in hotels in the city center stayed in hotels in the districts. Businesses selling local delicacies like fried lamb liver and kadayıf, shredded wheat dessert with pistachio filling, also welcomed a large number of visitors, resulting in occasional long queues due to the crowds.

The unexpected influx of visitors delighted both the tourism sector and the local businesses. Deniz Güler, the president of the Diyarbakır Hoteliers and Tourism Association, expressed happiness over the surge in occupancy during the Ramadan Bayram holiday, noting a significant increase compared to previous holidays. Serdar Baturay, the president of the TÜRSAB Mesopotamia Regional Representation Board, also remarked on the higher-than-expected visitor numbers during the holiday, indicating that Diyarbakır was experiencing its highest influx of tourists in history.

Baturay emphasized that the satisfaction of guests leaving the city would contribute to tourism, stating that if they maintained service quality, they could exceed the targeted visitor numbers throughout the year.

Müjdat Gizligöl, the acting director of Diyarbakır Museum, reported a substantial increase in museum visitors during the Ramadan Bayram holiday, setting an all-time visitor record.

Zerzevan Castle, another significant tourism asset of the city, was used as a military settlement during the Roman Empire. Thousands of visitors visited it during the holiday, according to Aytaç Coşkun, the Head of Excavations.

Local businesses, like Şeyhmus Alto, a sweet producer and seller in the central Sur district of Diyarbakır, experienced a doubling in demand for sweets compared to the previous holiday.

Haşim Elkaan, the president of the Diyarbakır Restaurant, Kebab and Confectioners Chamber, mentioned a significant increase in the consumption of liver kebab during the holiday.

Visitors also expressed their satisfaction with the city. Cansın Savaş, a first-time visitor from Ankara, praised the city's popularity and hospitality of the locals. Similarly, Mehmet Ertunç, visiting Diyarbakır for the first time from Van, expressed his pleasure in spending the holiday in the city. However, he noted the unprecedented crowd while waiting in line for the liver kebab.