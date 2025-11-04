Tamer Karadağlı, general director of the State Theaters (DT), emphasized the institution’s commitment to offering the highest quality theater across Türkiye. In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), he outlined ongoing innovations, upcoming stages and projects designed to expand access to theaters nationwide.

Karadağlı highlighted that DT, with both resident theaters and touring productions, is Türkiye’s most active cultural institution, now operating 64 stages this season, up from 59 last year. “Next year, we aim to reach 70. I’m pleased to announce that we are establishing the Hatay State Theater soon, followed by Kars. Expanding our stages is a priority,” he said.

He also noted a significant milestone: “Previously, DT had never reached 2 million spectators. Last year, thanks to a carefully curated program and repertoire, we surpassed 2 million. This year, we broke our own record again, which is extremely gratifying.”

Karadağlı stressed the importance of fostering lasting public interest in theater: “Being closely connected with the public is crucial. A country like Türkiye has relatively low theater attendance at the 2-million mark, so we are working tirelessly to raise it. Together with regional managers and colleagues at headquarters, we strive to offer plays and repertoires that audiences will truly enjoy.”

Tamer Karadağlı oversees costume preparations at the State Theaters, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

When he first took office, DT’s audience was 1.1 million. Under his leadership, it grew to 2.2 million, marking a major achievement he describes as “passing the test.” The goal now is to continue surpassing this record.

Affordable access

Karadağlı emphasized that DT is not profit-driven. “Compared to private theaters, we provide the same service for almost one-tenth of the cost, while maintaining the highest quality. Our sets, costumes and craftsmanship require immense effort, yet audiences can enjoy them at minimal cost. This is the essence of DT – we are not here to make a profit.” He added that prices are even lower in Anatolian theaters outside Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir.

The general director also highlighted the “Young Card” program, which allows 18-year-olds to attend performances for free for a year.

Festivals, international presence

DT organizes nine festivals annually, seven international and two national. Karadağlı noted: “Our festivals break records every year. Antalya, for example, saw a 139% increase in attendance over last year.”

DT actively hosts international troupes while also taking its productions abroad. “We tour extensively in Russia, Turkic republics and Europe. Next year, we plan our first tours to the U.S. and Canada,” he shared.

Karadağlı discussed Genç Sahne, a program for aspiring young directors and actors. “We collaborate with universities and campuses to guide those new to theater or transitioning from other fields. We aim to inspire and cultivate young talent,” he said.

He also shared inspiring stories from regional theaters: “Diyarbakır State Theater has nearly 40 years of history, and its audience is highly engaged. Van State Theater’s youth festival has encouraged children to pursue theater professionally, some even joining DT later.”

Costumes are being prepared at the State Theater, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Collaboration with universities

“Universities are vital for nurturing inquisitive, young audiences. Student discounts make theater accessible, fostering the next generation of spectators who can engage, share ideas and contribute,” Karadağlı emphasized.

All plays and projects must pass DT’s Literary Board. Once approved, a play may enter the repertoire, with further dramaturgy and staging processes to follow. “Anyone can submit their work to DT. If it passes the Literary Board, it may be included in our repertoire,” he stated.

Art as a vehicle for change

Karadağlı sees art as a tool for social transformation: “Art is subjective, inquisitive and challenges the ‘why.’ In the digital age, it demands effort, resilience, and self-belief. Success in theater requires dedication – fame is secondary to skill and integrity.”

DT’s Technical Arts Department produces unparalleled work in set design, costumes and props. “Our team is highly skilled, producing double the output of 20 years ago with the same quality,” Karadağlı said, praising their meticulous work.

He also highlighted the repertoire balance: 50% domestic, 50% foreign plays. “We must tell our own stories while performing classics like Shakespeare or Chekhov. Bringing local narratives to international audiences gives our work meaning,” he explained.

DT has also achieved remarkable recognition: from 11 awards before his tenure to 59 and, most recently, 109 awards in one season – a record.