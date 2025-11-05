In Trabzon, northeastern Türkiye, the birthplace of Suleiman the Magnificent, the longest-reigning sultan of the Ottoman Empire, the Kanuni Mehteran Band has been preserving national and spiritual values through its performances for over 30 years. Established under the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality, the band has performed both domestically and internationally, captivating audiences with the historic sounds of the Ottoman military band.

Born on Nov. 6, 1494, in Trabzon, Sultan Suleiman earned the title “Kanuni” (Lawgiver). Inspired by his legacy, the Kanuni Mehteran Band was founded in 1995 by the order of then-Mayor Asım Aykan. The band gave its first performance during Trabzon’s conquest celebrations in 1996 and has since performed in over 40 cities across Türkiye, as well as in countries including Hungary, Germany, Ukraine, Iran, Uzbekistan and Qatar.

Erdem Zekeriya Iskenderoğlu, head of the Culture and Social Affairs Department of Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the band has attracted significant interest both domestically and internationally, performing in 370 concerts just this year alone.

The Kanuni Mehteran Band keeps national and spiritual traditions alive through performances at home and abroad, Trabzon, northeastern Türkiye, Nov. 4, 2025. (AA Photo)

Living symbol of Ottoman power

Describing the mehter as the world’s oldest military band, Iskenderoğlu explained: “Mehter represented the power, discipline and strength of the Ottoman Empire, playing a central role in both battlefields and ceremonial occasions. The Kanuni Mehteran Band captures the true spirit of the mehter, performing with soul and authenticity. They continue to deliver remarkable concerts that reflect this tradition.”

He emphasized the municipality’s commitment to supporting the band, explaining: “As the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality, we place great importance on the Kanuni Mehteran Band. We strive to preserve one of the most important Ottoman traditions. We provide our team with every opportunity to work, ensuring their uniforms and instruments meet the highest standards. In this way, we give them the support needed to truly embody the spirit of the mehter.”

Since 2022, the band has consisted entirely of dedicated members from the municipality staff, allowing for higher-quality performances.

Ali Mahir Pak, the band’s chief conductor (mehterbaşı), has been with the team since its founding. He shared that the band consists of 22 members, all with musical backgrounds: “When new members join, 15-20 days of practice is enough to achieve solid results. Previously, we recruited from the military band, but over time, we trained our own members internally. This approach has been very successful.”

Unique form of war music

Pak highlighted the emotional and strategic impact of the mehter: “Our ancestors used mehter music in battles to instill fear in enemies and courage in their soldiers. Mehter bands played a key role in many victories. When the army departed from Istanbul, all mehter bands, especially the sultan’s, would gather in Edirne. They played huge drums called kös, made from lion skins, creating a powerful and exhilarating atmosphere. There is truly no equivalent to this kind of war music in the world.”

He also explained the instruments used in the band: “The main instrument is the trumpet, complemented by zurnas, drums and kudüm, which mimics the sound of horses’ hooves in battle. The cymbals combine with these instruments to create a perfect melody. We also have ‘çevgen,’ our reciters, whose beautiful voices add prayers and verses to the music, enhancing the performance.”

Preserving cultural heritage

Halil Ibrahim Topsakal, a conservatory graduate and çevgen in the band, described the mehter as a cultural heritage that the team is proud to pass on to future generations. Rehearsals take place at the Hamamizade Ihsan Bey Cultural Center, and the band performs at official holidays, ceremonies and special events.

Aydın Demir, another çevgen who has been with the band for 10 years, shared his pride: “I had always admired the mehteran band and dreamed of joining. I feel honored and proud, and the audience’s enthusiasm during our concerts makes that feeling even stronger.”