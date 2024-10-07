Antalya, southwestern Türkiye, is actively working to implement the "Night Museum" initiative at the Syedra Ancient City, building on the success of similar projects at various archaeological sites and museums. This initiative aims to enhance nighttime tourism, allowing visitors to explore historical locations after dark.

Situated in the Seki neighborhood, Syedra is an ancient city with roots dating back approximately 3,000 years. Excavation efforts have been ongoing for six years under the direction of associate professor Ertuğ Ergürer. These efforts have revealed significant structures, including the 250-meter-long (820.21-foot-long) colonnaded street, a theater, a council house, a bathhouse and various other infrastructure elements such as workshops and cisterns.

To prepare Syedra for nighttime visits, the team has organized the ancient streets and cleared brush areas to improve access. Plans for lighting installations are underway to create a welcoming atmosphere for evening tours. Ergürer emphasized that the initiative is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and is part of a broader effort to promote heritage tourism in the region.

Ergürer also highlighted that excavations focus on areas where more local residents live and work, which has led to an increase in the number of alleyways and staircases connecting the city's major streets. This approach not only uncovers historical pathways but also enhances the experience for visitors.

The vision is for Syedra to become a prime destination for nighttime exploration, with tours available until midnight once the enhancements are complete. Ergürer noted that while specific dates for the opening of nighttime visits cannot be provided, the site will be ready to welcome visitors after proper lighting is installed.

In addition to Syedra, several other archaeological sites in Antalya are part of the nighttime museum initiative. The ancient cities of Aspendos and Patara will remain open until midnight, while Side, Alanya Castle and sites like Perge, Phaselis, Olympos, Limyra and Myra will be accessible until 9 p.m. The Antalya Museum, Alanya Museum and Side Archaeology Museum will also host visitors until 9 p.m.