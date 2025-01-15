Tashkent, the largest city in Central Asia, stands out for its modern infrastructure as well as its rich historical heritage, including ancient mosques and madrassas. Recognized as one of the most visited cities by travelers, Tashkent's historical significance dates back to the days of the Silk Road. In 2009, the city celebrated its 2,200th anniversary, an event honored by UNESCO. Alongside modern buildings, the city is home to remarkable medieval mosques and madrasas that offer a glimpse into its deep-rooted history.

The city’s historical structures, many of which were heavily damaged during the Russian Tsarist occupation in the early 20th century, reflect Tashkent’s long-standing cultural heritage. Among the most visited sites by both local and foreign travelers are the Tillya Sheikh, Hazreti Imam and Süzük Ata mosques. Other significant sites include the Muyi Mubarak, Kokaldash, Barak Khan and Abulkasım madrassas, as well as the Sheikh Hovendi at-Tahur Complex and Yunushan tombs.

Tashkent, the largest city in Central Asia, stands out for its modern infrastructure as well as its rich historical heritage, including ancient mosques and madrassas. (AA Photo)

Hazrati Imam Complex

One of the rare examples of Central Asian architecture, the Hazrati Imam Complex draws attention for its ability to bring together several historic buildings. It is one of the most frequently visited places by travelers in Tashkent. The complex is named after the religious scholar Abu Bakr Kaffal al-Shashi, who lived in Tashkent during the 10th century. Known as the Hazrati Imam Complex, it remains one of the capital's most significant historical sites.

The complex houses several key structures, including the tomb of Kaffal-Shashi, and the Barak Khan and Muyi Mobarak madrassas, as well as the Tillya Sheikh and Hazrati Imam mosques. In the center of the complex is a vast prayer area where thousands of people gather for communal prayers during holidays.

The tomb of Kaffal al-Shashi, located at the back of the complex, was built in 1541 by the architect Gulam Hussein and is one of the oldest structures in the complex. The tomb is considered historically significant as it marks the resting place of one of the most revered scholars of the region.

Barak Khan Madrassa

Constructed in the 16th century, the Barak Khan Madrassa is one of the oldest buildings in the Hazrati Imam Complex. Its design and architecture are reminiscent of the historic madrassas and mosques of Samarkand. The madrassa consists of 34 rooms, a mosque, lecture halls and a spacious courtyard. Its two corner domes and grand entrance door echo the architectural style of the madrassas and mosques of Samarkand and Bukhara from the Middle Ages.

The semi-dome above the entrance and the blue-patterned motifs around the door, along with Quranic verses inscribed on it, reflect the Central Asian Turkish architectural style and the influence of other historical structures in the region.

Used as a madrassa until the early 20th century, the building was repurposed during the Soviet era as a workers' dormitory and warehouse. Later, it became the first building for the Religious Administration of Muslims in Uzbekistan.

Inside the madrassa is the tomb of Barak Khan, who ruled the Chagatai Khanate in the 13th century. Today, the madrassa rooms are used as shops selling souvenirs.

The entrance of the Hazrati Imam Complex, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 10, 2025. (AA Photo)

Muyi Muborak Madrassa

Another significant structure within the Hazreti Imam Complex is the Muyi Muborak Madrassa, which was built in 1856-1857. The structure is famous for housing the "Osman Mushaf," a Quran believed to have been written on deer skin with the blood of Hazrat Osman, the third caliph of Islam. The Quran is of great significance to the Islamic world.

It is believed that this Quran was brought to Samarkand from Baghdad by Emir Timur, the founder of the Timurid Empire, in the 14th century. After the Russian conquest of Central Asia, the Quran was taken to St. Petersburg in 1869 but was returned to Uzbekistan in 1923. It was then kept in Samarkand before being moved to the Muyi Mubarak Madrassa, where it remains to this day.

In addition, the complex includes the Tillya Sheikh Mosque, built at the end of the 19th century and the Hazreti Imam Mosque, which was constructed in 2007, following Uzbekistan's independence.

Kukeldash Madrassa

One of the most impressive historical structures in Tashkent, the Kokaldash Madrassa stands on a high hill in the old part of the city, near the Chorsu Bazaar. Built between 1551 and 1575 by the vizier of the Sheibanid Sultan Dervish Khan, the structure features a symmetrical design, with a mosque on the left and domed classrooms on the right, surrounding a spacious courtyard.

Originally a three-story building, only two floors remain today. The courtyard, surrounded by 38 rooms and the mosque, serves as a reminder of the madrassa's role as an educational institution. Today, although it is a historic monument, the madrassa continues to operate as an Islamic educational institution.

Abulkasym Madrassa

Located in the center of Tashkent, the Abulkasım Madrassa is one of the most recently constructed of its kind in the region. Built in 1850 by the religious scholar Abulkasım, it was later expanded to two floors in 1864. Featuring large entrance gates and twin domed minarets, the madrassa follows the architectural style typical of Central Asia.

Inside is a large courtyard with a central reservoir and around 60 classrooms and dormitories. On the left side of the courtyard are a mosque and a bathhouse. Until the early 20th century, the madrassa was used for religious education, but after the Soviet occupation, it was repurposed and suffered significant damage.

In the 1980s, the structure was restored and, following Uzbekistan's independence, underwent further restoration, bringing it back to its original splendor. Today, the madrassa building houses workshops for traditional artisans and serves as a key stop for travelers interested in Central Asian architecture.