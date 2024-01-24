Istanbul's cultural and artistic space, ArtIstanbul Feshane, is currently hosting the collection of Tate, one of the world's most visited museums, with contributions from Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) Culture and Heritage departments. The British Consul General in Istanbul, Kenan Poleo, also joined the opening of the exhibition.

The exhibition, titled "The Dynamic Eye: Beyond Op and Kinetic Art," features a multidisciplinary selection, including works by renowned artists such as Alexander Calder, Frank Stella, Victor Vasarely, Lygia Clark, Liliane Lijn, Julio Le Parc, Jesus Rafael Soto, Kenneth Noland and Helio Oiticica.

Curated by Valentina Ravaglia, assistant curator for Collection Displays at Tate Modern, the exhibition presents 95 works by 57 artists from 21 different countries. The diverse selection showcases the global perspective of optical and kinetic art in Feshane.

Originally built in 1833, Feshane was established as a textile factory during the Ottoman era. Its primary function was to produce the fez hats, or traditional cylindrical hats, worn by Ottoman officials and dignitaries. The distinctive design and crafts of these fez hats made Feshane a center of excellence in hat production, attracting skilled artisans and workers from all corners of the empire.

Optical and kinetic art

The optical and kinetic art movement emerged in the 1950s and 1960s, drawing inspiration from mathematics, color theory, perceptual psychology and physiology. While optical art aims to create a visual illusion of movement using repetitive forms, geometric shapes and dazzling colors, kinetic art incorporates moving elements and motors to create dynamic visual experiences.

Advocates of optical and kinetic art believe that art should be an experience rather than an object. Artists like Bridget Riley, Jesus Rafael Soto and Victor Vasarely aimed to engage the audience as active participants in art, not merely passive observers, across time and space.

"The Dynamic Eye: Beyond Op and Kinetic Art" offers a journey into 20th-century art by reexamining optical and kinetic art from a global perspective. The exhibition, bringing together artists associated with these movements, modernist pioneers and contemporary artists, invites visitors to explore until May 19.

An artwork displayed at the "The Dynamic Eye: Beyond Op and Kinetic Art" exhibition in ArtFeshane, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo courtesy of IBB)

Tate Modern

Tate's vision is to serve as one of the most adventurous and culturally inclusive art museums in the U.K. and the world. With four museums located in the U.K. (Tate Liverpool, Tate St Ives, Tate Britain and Tate Modern), digital platforms and collaborations with national and international partners, Tate fulfills its vision. At its core is the Tate Collection, covering British art from the 16th century to the present and international modern art from 1900 onwards.

It attracts approximately 8.2 million visitors annually across its four museums. Opened in 2000, it has quickly become one of the world's leading modern and contemporary art museums. In 2022, Tate Modern welcomed around 4 million visitors, placing it among the most visited museums globally alongside the Louvre Museum in France, the Vatican Museums in Vatican City and the British Museum in the U.K.