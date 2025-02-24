In the heart of Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue, the Meşher Gallery currently hosts a remarkable exhibition titled “The Story Unfolds in Istanbul.” Curated by Ebru Esra Satıcı and Şeyda Çetin, this exhibition showcases approximately 300 books from Ömer Koç’s extensive collection, encompassing works from various periods and languages, all centered around Istanbul. By integrating these literary pieces with films and newspaper articles, the exhibition offers a multifaceted portrayal of the city. Visitors can explore manuscripts, rare first editions, signed and dedicated books, engravings, paintings, films and posters. Turkish translations and newspaper clippings are also displayed, providing a comprehensive view of Istanbul’s representation in art and media.

The exhibition delves into how Istanbul has been depicted in Western literature, highlighting the city’s influence on various art forms. It features diverse genres, from fantastical tales and graphic novels to science fiction and espionage stories, all portraying Istanbul through different lenses. This initiative underscores the significance of understanding how Western perspectives have historically portrayed Istanbul and, by extension, Türkiye. Such portrayals have played a crucial role in shaping Türkiye’s modernization efforts, especially during the Republican era, where there was a pronounced shift toward Westernization. Literary works, notably Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar’s "Huzur" ("A Mind at Peace"), have poignantly captured the cultural tensions and transformations arising from this East-West dichotomy.

As part of this exhibition, the late Selim Ileri, one of Türkiye’s most renowned authors, contributed an essay to the exhibition catalog before his passing. Ileri’s reflections on Istanbul’s literary and cinematic heritage offer a profound meditation on the city’s evolving identity, making his contribution a poignant addition to the exhibition. His work examines how Istanbul has been a setting for countless films and literary works, serving as both a muse and a contested space in the cultural narratives of the East and West.

Prominent figures like Ömer Koç have been instrumental in bridging cultural divides. While maintaining a Western outlook, Koç and others have shown a renewed interest in preserving and understanding Türkiye’s rich historical and cultural heritage. Their efforts are evident in ventures such as the restoration of heritage and the curation of exhibitions celebrating the nation’s diverse past. For instance, the Meşher gallery, supported by the Koç Foundation, is a testament to this commitment, offering a space where history and art converge.

The exhibition also highlights an emerging cultural trend in Türkiye, where historically significant words and concepts are being reintroduced into daily life. The names "Meşher" and "Telezzüz," both of which are no longer commonly used in modern Turkish, were intentionally selected to re-establish connections with the past. This linguistic revival is not solely Ömer Koç’s personal endeavor; it is also reflected in "Lugat 365," a project dedicated to bringing back words that have fallen out of common usage but hold deep historical and aesthetic significance. After years of linguistic simplification efforts in Türkiye, there is a growing interest in reclaiming and appreciating the richness of older Turkish vocabulary.

This movement signifies a broader cultural shift, where the binary struggle between East and West gradually evolves into a more nuanced coexistence. Rather than outright rejecting either modernization or tradition, Türkiye is moving toward a synthesis of the two, fostering a renewed appreciation for heritage while maintaining a forward-looking perspective. The cultural war between East and West is no longer defined by the opposition but rather by a mutual search for balance and coexistence – a concept embodied in literature and art, language, architecture and everyday life.

In addition to his previous cultural initiatives, Ömer Koç has recently launched “Telezzüz,” Türkiye’s first vegan fine-dining restaurant, located within the historic Abdülmecid Efendi Mansion in Istanbul’s Bağlarbaşı district. The restaurant’s name, “Telezzüz,” is derived from Ottoman Turkish, meaning “pleasant flavors” or “delightful tastes.” The interior is adorned with artworks from Koç’s private collection, including pieces by emerging artist Yusuf Aygeç, whose works draw inspiration from historical depictions of Istanbul in posters. These artworks not only enhance the dining ambiance but also reflect Koç’s commitment to integrating art and culture into everyday experiences. Looking ahead, Koç is planning a new project themed around “Journeys Through Istanbul,” which is set to launch next year. This initiative explores the city’s rich history and its portrayal in various art forms, further solidifying Istanbul’s role as a bridge between Eastern and Western cultures.

Istanbul, a city that has captivated global attention for centuries, continues to inspire and redefine itself. Through exhibitions like this, the town invites both residents and visitors to delve into its storied past, fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of its unique position at the crossroads of civilizations.