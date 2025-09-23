This week in Istanbul, art lovers are in for a treat with an impressive array of concerts, exhibitions and theatrical performances that showcase the city’s dynamic cultural scene.

Among the highlights is the Bolshoi Ballet and Orchestra’s presentation of the timeless ballet "Romeo and Juliet," set to take place on Sept. 26 and 27 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM). The theater lineup at AKM also includes a production of "Les Miserables" on Sept. 28, while the play "Aydınlıkevler" will be staged on Sept. 24 at Maximum Uniq Open Air.

Zorlu Performing Arts Center (Zorlu PSM) offers a diverse theatrical program, with "Masonn" ("Walls") on stage Sept. 25, followed by two plays on Sept. 28: "Güne Bakan Cam Kırıkları" and "The Miser." Meanwhile, "Valse, Valse, Valse" will be performed on Sept. 24 at ENKA Sanat.

Music enthusiasts have much to look forward to as well. At Zorlu PSM, British indie band Barry Can’t Swim will perform on Sept. 26, followed by the legendary German metal group Blind Guardian on Sept. 27. The 35th Akbank Jazz Festival continues with concerts by the Nilüfer Verdi Trio (Playing Tunes for Peace) and Ilhan Erşahin’s Istanbul Sessions on Sept. 27. The festival also features Maya Perest and Kind of Six on Sept. 28. On the same day, Italian group Cosimo and The Hot Coals will take the stage at Babylon.

The historic Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater will host a variety of performances: Mario Frangoulis performs "So in Love" on Sept. 24. Celebrated singer Candan Erçetin will mark her 30th anniversary with concerts on Sept. 24 and 25. Other scheduled artists include Erol Evgin on Sept. 26, Dire Straits Legacy on Sept. 27 and Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes on Sept. 28.

Fans of Turkish music can catch Cengiz Kurtoğlu at Masal Ataşehir on Sept.26, followed by Bülent Ersoy on Sept. 27. AKM will also present the TRT Istanbul Radio Light Music and Jazz Orchestra on Sept. 24, Levent Yüksel on Sept. 27 and rapper Ceza on Sept. 28.

In the visual arts realm, the "Tek ve Çok" exhibition – curated by Ayşegül Ekin Odabaşı and organized by the Cemal Toy Workshop and the artist-founded collective Birlikte Sanat with support from Fatih Municipality – is now open at the Nusret Çolpan Art Gallery. It features a wide range of media, including watercolor, oil painting, mixed techniques, photography, charcoal drawing and fabric works.

The Türkiye İş Bankası Painting and Sculpture Museum is currently hosting its new exhibition "Side by Side," which will remain on view until July 10, 2026. Meanwhile, the Istanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum presents "The Academy Era," the second chapter in the story of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University (MSGSÜ), following last year’s "Representation and Memory: 1882-1948."

To mark the centennial of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan, the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum in Sultanahmet is exhibiting Japanese ceramics from the Idemitsu Art Museum Collection.

Among other notable exhibitions, Goodness for Gaza has opened at Dolmabahçe Palace. A joint initiative by the National Palaces Directorate and the Turkish Red Crescent, it showcases historical documents and artworks in support of those in need in Gaza.

Photography enthusiasts can visit Robert Capa – "The Truth Is the Best Photo" at the Yapı Kredi Bomontiada Ara Güler Museum, open until March 22, 2026.

Pera Museum, supported by the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation, presents two exhibitions: "Feelings in Common" and "A Verse, Written with Earth, Fire, Water, and Air." Meanwhile, American artist and educator Suzanne Lacy’s first solo exhibition in Türkiye, "Birlikte/Togæther," is on display at Sabancı University’s Sakıp Sabancı Museum.

Visitors can also explore Nilbar Güreş’s Velvet Gaze on the second floor of Arter. Galata Tower continues to host historical exhibitions aligned with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s museum vision. The current exhibition, "In the Same Spirit Since Hezarfen," is open on the tower’s third floor until Oct. 1.

Finally, the exhibition "Istanbul’s Bright 100" is on view at Istanbul Bilgi University’s Santralistanbul Energy Museum through Nov. 21.