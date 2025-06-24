Topkapı Palace, under the Directorate of National Palaces, reopened for evening visits starting on June 21, marking the second time since its opening as a museum in 1924 that visitors can explore the historic site at night.

Since June 21, the summer solstice and the longest day of the year, Topkapı Palace has welcomed visitors during evening hours. Illuminated by night lighting, the palace with its rich history, stunning architecture, spacious courtyards and unique collections offers guests an entirely different and enchanting experience.

Ilhan Kocaman, deputy director of Topkapı Palace, informed the press that, as was the case last year, night tours started today and will continue every Saturday evening until Sept. 14. He noted significant public interest in exploring the palace after dark.

“Topkapı Palace is situated on one of Istanbul’s famous seven hills. Visitors will not only see its galleries, sections and artifacts but also get the chance to view Istanbul from some of its highest vantage points, especially the Fourth Courtyard,” Kocaman explained.

Efforts to illuminate

Kocaman added that some parts of the palace, particularly many sections of the harem, usually remain without electrical lighting to preserve their historical ambiance. However, for night tours, these areas are minimally lit so visitors can explore them safely.

“We aim to allow visitors to see as many areas as possible at night, just as they would during the day,” he said. He also highlighted that this year, guests can enjoy views of the Bosporus, the Golden Horn, the Marmara Sea and the islands from the palace’s lower gardens, including the terraces of the Fatih Pavilion and Mecidiye Pavilion.

Sevgi Aytekin, visiting the palace for the first time, shared her delight: “The weather is beautiful, and I didn’t know the view was this stunning. I think the palace is much more beautiful at night. I definitely recommend it.”

Another visitor, Aynur Baran, mentioned hearing about the night tours from a student and deciding to join. “Everything is perfectly organized. The spiritual artifacts are amazing, and the whole experience is very satisfying. We visited during the day as well, but the night tour offers a unique perspective. The sacred relics especially moved me since I had never seen them before.”

Onur Baran, attending the tour with his wife, emphasized the emotional impact: “Seeing parts of the sacred relics that we hadn’t seen before was truly joyful. The night tour is a must. The audio guides accompanying the tour make you feel like you’re living history. It’s not just a dry visit – history comes alive in front of your eyes, which is wonderful.”

Practical information

Night tours begin after sunset and take place every Saturday in two groups, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are available at the palace ticket offices. The starting and ending point for the visits will be Bab-ı Hümayun (the Imperial Gate).

Visitors can benefit from an audio guide service at the entrance, and the cafeteria in the First Courtyard will remain open during visiting hours.

During the tours, visitors can explore key areas including the Kubbealtı (Dome Hall), the Military Museum, many parts of the imperial harem such as the concubines quarters, the room of Sultan Murad III, the Mabeyn Courtyard and Golden Road, as well as the inner courtyard with the Sacred Relics chamber, audience chamber, Fatih Pavilion and the military quarters.

Some of the Ottoman Empire’s most valuable treasures, such as the Kaşıkçı Elması (Spoonmaker), the Topkapı Dagger and the Golden Throne, are on display along this route.

The Fourth Courtyard, known as the Pavilions Garden, is also accessible during the night tours. Visitors can stroll along a terrace featuring a fountain and enjoy views of Istanbul’s historic skyline from the Iftariye Pavilion and panoramic city views from the Mecidiye Pavilion terrace.