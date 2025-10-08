The Directorate of National Palaces is set to reveal an extraordinary treasure of horological art to the public for the very first time: the exquisite and world-renowned clock collection of Topkapı Palace. Housed in the Has Ahırlar (Royal Stables) within the palace’s historic second courtyard, this remarkable assemblage has been transformed into the dedicated Clock Museum, under the evocative theme "Time and Art at Topkapı Palace."

Through meticulous restoration, documentation and conservation efforts, the directorate has revived this unique collection, presenting it with a fresh, modern exhibition design that beautifully marries aesthetics with historical significance. Boasting around 300 rare and diverse timepieces – including some of the oldest and most intricate clocks dating back to the 16th century – this world-class collection offers an unprecedented glimpse into centuries of Ottoman craftsmanship and the art of timekeeping.

Historic clocks displayed at Topkapı Palace’s Clock Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2025. (IHA Photo)

World-class collection

Yasin Yıldız, president of Türkiye's National Palaces Administration, emphasized in a press statement that the Topkapı Palace clock collection ranks among the most prestigious in the world. Highlighting that many of the timepieces are unique artifacts, Yıldız noted: “This uniqueness is what makes the collection so distinguished globally. When examined closely, these clocks reveal not only their function but also intricate and valuable mechanical details.”

Yıldız further announced that preparations are nearing completion and the museum will open to visitors on a suitable date soon. The new exhibition will showcase approximately 300 pieces, a significant expansion from the roughly 100 clocks previously on display. Complementing the clocks are astrolabes and various watchmaking tools used for repairs and maintenance.

Among the highlights is one of Türkiye’s oldest clocks, dating back to the 16th century, which will be exhibited for the first time. The collection also features creations by renowned Ottoman-era clockmakers such as Ahmed Eflaki Dede – a prominent mystic and clockmaker whose works form an essential part of the display.

A wax figure repairing clocks on display at Topkapı Palace’s Clock Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2025. (IHA Photo)

The collection includes remarkable gifts from European countries, such as France, Germany and England, that were presented to Ottoman sultans, showcasing rare timepieces recognized globally for their craftsmanship and historical value.

Craftsmanship across continents

The Topkapı Palace clock collection, accumulated over four centuries as the residence of the Ottoman dynasty, holds a special place in the history of horology due to its mechanical sophistication and artistic richness.

Over 300 artifacts, which comprise 80% of the entire collection, are presented comprehensively to art and history enthusiasts. The exhibition features a wide range of clocks, including wall clocks, pocket watches, table clocks, longcase clocks that are nearly 3.5 meters tall and unique “oturtma” clocks that represent the technological innovations of their time.

A general view of the Clock Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2025. (AA Photo)

Among the collection are notable pieces such as the Russian-made table clock gifted to Sultan Abdulhamid II, adorned with a griffon figure, as well as works signed by Ottoman masters Ahmed Eflaki Dede and Süleyman Leziz.

The Clock Museum classifies its exhibits under thematic categories, including Turkish clocks, longcase clocks, wall clocks, pocket watches, table clocks, decorative clocks, measuring instruments, and watchmaking tools and workshops.

The section dedicated to Turkish clockmaking showcases the works of all Ottoman masters together for the first time, offering visitors an unparalleled glimpse into this rich tradition.

Specially designed display cases highlight the mechanical structure and aesthetic details of the pieces, with tailored exhibition areas for the impressive tall clocks.

Historic clocks displayed at Topkapı Palace’s Clock Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2025. (AA Photo)

An interactive highlight of the museum is the animated clock workshop, where visitors can see study pieces, repair tools and winding keys. This section illustrates the historical processes of clock production and maintenance in an engaging and hands-on manner.

In addition, the museum features documentary materials detailing the conservation, photography and transportation procedures involved in preserving this precious collection.

Thanks to the comprehensive work of the Directorate of National Palaces, the Clock Museum has been revitalized. This is the first time the collection has been exhibited with such depth and detail, combining technical features, historical context and artistic craftsmanship to present a complete narrative.