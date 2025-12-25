An exhibition showcasing traditional Turkish arts opened at the Presidential National Library in Ankara, bringing together works that blend centuries-old techniques with contemporary artistic expression.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said traditional arts are among the strongest forms of expression of Turkish history and Anatolian culture, describing them as reflections of a deeply rooted way of life shaped by faith, patience, ethics and aesthetics.

“Civilization is not built solely through material superiority,” Ersoy said at the opening ceremony. “It begins with humanity’s ability to express itself and continues through efforts to beautify life, nature and human existence.”

The group exhibition, titled “Evvel Bir Mirasın İzinde” (“In the Footsteps of a Heritage”), was prepared by the Traditional Sports Club (GSK) Culture and Arts Academy. It aims to bring participants from different age groups together around a shared aesthetic by reinterpreting the past through today’s artistic vision.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy (2nd from R) and World Ethnosport Confederation President Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan (R) explore “In the Footsteps of a Heritage” exhibition at the Presidential National Library, Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

The exhibition features original works in calligraphy, illumination, miniature painting, tile art, oil painting and marbling.

Ersoy noted that artists throughout Anatolia’s history have contributed to humanity’s collective memory by shaping stone, molding clay, transforming sound into melody and giving objects deeper meaning. He said the works on display reflect Türkiye’s civilizational legacy and serve as a bridge between past, present and future.

“Traditional arts are one of the strongest links we have with our past,” Ersoy said. “Through this bridge, we remember who we are, where we come from and the values on which we stand.”

Ersoy emphasized that supporting traditional arts means protecting culture, history and civilization, adding that the ministry will continue efforts to strengthen these artistic traditions. He also thanked those involved in organizing the exhibition and marked the Islamic holy night of Regaip Kandili.

World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) President Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan said the Traditional Sports Club, inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has become a vibrant center in Ankara not only for traditional sports but also for cultural and educational activities.

“Adding such a strong arts academy has allowed the institution to reach much broader audiences, especially young people and children,” Erdoğan said. “Displaying these works at such a prestigious venue is extremely valuable.”

A visitor explores tiles at the “In the Footsteps of a Heritage” exhibition at the Presidential National Library, Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Erdoğan also announced upcoming cultural events honoring Bosnian leader Aliya Izzetbegovic, including a symphony concert to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Abdulhadi Turus, acting president of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities and head of the GSK, said the exhibition represents a proud moment in bringing the refinement of civilization into the nation’s cultural heart.

“This is not just a library of books, but a place where the nation’s memory and future are preserved,” Turus said, describing the exhibition as a meeting point of past and future, wisdom and knowledge, and aesthetics and meaning.

Turus said each work reflects patience and dedication, noting that students trained under GSK do more than practice art – they connect heritage with the present. He emphasized the importance of hosting the exhibition in Ankara, calling it a meaningful contribution to the city’s cultural and artistic life.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors at the Presidential National Library through Dec. 28.