Muslims across Türkiye and much of the Islamic world will observe Laylat al-Raghaib, known in Turkish as Regaip Kandili, on Thursday night, marking the beginning of Islam’s “three holy months,” a period associated with heightened worship, reflection and spiritual renewal.

Laylat al-Raghaib is observed on the night connecting Thursday to Friday during the Islamic month of Rajab, the first of the three sacred months that culminate in Ramadan. The night is traditionally regarded as one of mercy and divine blessings in Islamic thought.

The term raghaib is derived from Arabic and conveys meanings such as “abundant gift,” “that which is greatly desired” and “divine generosity.” In classical Islamic scholarship, including hadith and jurisprudential literature, the term is associated with spiritual merit, virtue and rewarded deeds.

Rajab holds a distinctive place in Islam as a sacred month. The month is also associated with significant religious observances, including Isra and Miraj, which commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s night journey and ascension.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Omer Tiryaki, an expert with Türkiye’s Supreme Board of Religious Affairs, said historical accounts indicate that the Prophet Muhammad observed voluntary fasting during Rajab, although no specific days were designated.

“Rajab is a source of gratitude and joy for Muslims, both because it signals the approach of a spiritually rich season and because it contains nights such as Laylat al-Raghaib and Isra and Miraj,” Tiryaki said.

He described the three holy months - Rajab, Shaaban and Ramadan - as a unique period during which Muslims seek renewal across faith, worship, ethics and social responsibility.

“The three months that begin with Laylat al-Raghaib reach their culmination in the atmosphere of mercy during Ramadan,” Tiryaki said. “Making the most of this period requires regular worship, conscious reflection, moral awareness and stronger social solidarity.”

He added that the season offers believers an opportunity to orient their lives around taqwa, or God-consciousness, strengthening both personal discipline and compassion toward others.

Across Türkiye, mosques are expected to hold special prayers, Quran recitations and sermons to mark the night. Many Muslims also observe Laylat al-Raghaib through personal prayer, charity and reflection at home.

The three holy months hold deep religious and cultural significance throughout the Muslim world, serving as a period of spiritual preparation ahead of Ramadan, when fasting from dawn to sunset becomes obligatory for adult Muslims.

Laylat al-Raghaib is among several religious nights observed annually in Islam, alongside Laylat al-Miraj, Laylat al-Bara’ah and Laylat al-Qadr, each emphasizing prayer, repentance and reflection.