A group of travel writers from the United States and Canada were captivated by Şanlıurfa, a city renowned for its significant archaeological sites that offer crucial insights into human history, such as Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe. Their visit followed the American Society of Travel Writers’ Congress held in Istanbul. It was supported by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Exploring rich heritage

After attending the congress, the travel writers visited Şanlıurfa to explore its historical and tourist attractions. They had the opportunity to examine artifacts unearthed as part of the ongoing "Stone Hills Project" at sites like Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe. These sites are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, and the writers also visited the Şanlıurfa Archaeological Museum to closely study these important findings.

Travel writers from the U.S. and Canada visit the Şanlıurfa Archaeological Museum in Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, Nov. 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

Aydın Aslan, the Director of the Şanlıurfa Culture and Tourism Department, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism regularly brings travel agencies, social media influencers and journalists to the region to promote Şanlıurfa. Aslan emphasized that the presence of travel writers in the city plays a crucial role in raising awareness about its significant historical sites and the artifacts uncovered during excavations.

Aslan noted that the travel writers had the unique chance to directly experience Şanlıurfa’s historical sites and gain insights from experts at the museum. He explained that travel writers from the U.S. were there to report on the region, particularly the Stone Hills and Göbeklitepe, focusing on their relevance to global Neolithic archaeology. He added that many travel writers interested in archaeology were eager to visit Şanlıurfa. "We hope that their coverage of Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe and other Stone Hill sites will contribute to an increase in the number of tourists visiting the region," he said.

Impressions of visitors

Chez Chesak, the President of the American Society of Travel Writers, expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for organizing the trip and providing opportunities to visit Şanlıurfa. He shared his excitement about being a historic city, stating, "I’m thrilled to be here in Şanlıurfa and Göbeklitepe. What I’ve seen here is truly impressive. One of the most important things for us is for American and Canadian people who are interested in culture and archaeology to have the opportunity to visit these places. We plan to promote the region through social media and podcasts to raise awareness."

Travel writers from the U.S. and Canada visit and explore the Şanlıurfa Archaeological Museum in Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, Nov. 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

Charles Cecil, another travel writer, mentioned that he was deeply moved by the Neolithic artifacts uncovered during the excavations in Şanlıurfa. "Before visiting, I had read articles about the Neolithic period in Şanlıurfa," Cecil explained. "But seeing these sites firsthand and witnessing the new discoveries here has been incredibly exciting. As American and Canadian travel writers, we will share our experiences and thoughts about these findings with the public back home."

Travel writer Jacqueline Swartz shared her excitement even before arriving in Şanlıurfa and expressed how seeing the sites in person heightened her emotions. "We knew we would be excited when we saw Şanlıurfa, but experiencing it firsthand evoked emotions we didn’t expect. I hope the world’s understanding of the Neolithic period will soon become much clearer. It was also a great pleasure to have an archaeologist accompanying us during this trip," she said.

Ron D'Vari, another travel writer, highlighted the significance of Göbeklitepe, often referred to as the "zero point" of history, for its groundbreaking role in understanding early human civilization. He thanked the Ministry for the opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge about this crucial site.