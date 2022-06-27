The artifacts unveiled during the excavations of Turkey's Karahantepe ruins, one of the important settlements of the Neolithic period located in Şanlıurfa, will be protected with a temporary roof.

Within the scope of the studies initiated to determine the cultural inventory in Şanlıurfa, the structures in Karahantepe were noticed by the researchers during the survey in 1997, near the Kargalı District in Tektek Mountains National Park, 46 kilometers from the city center.

Initiated in 2017 under the supervision of Karahantepe Excavation Director Necmi Karul, surface surveys have been carried out in the area within the scope of the "Göbeklitepe Culture and Karahantepe Excavations" project. During the excavations, more than 250 T-shaped megaliths were found, which are similar to the structures in Göbeklitepe, the world’s first temple and "point zero" of history

Thanks to the excavations started in 2019, T-shaped megaliths, statues and many objects dating to the same period as Göbeklitepe were found. These excavations, which had repercussions in the world of archaeology and history circles, once again drew attention to the region.

Project studies continue for the protection of the artifacts unearthed in the region where the excavations continue and are exhibited on-site.

Karul told Anadolu Agency (AA) that this year's excavations in Karahantepe, which is part of the "Taş Tepeler Projesi" ("Stone Hills Project"), started a while ago and the work continues. Also pointing out that the preservation of the site is among their priorities and that they are focusing on a protective roof project that will minimize the impact of environmental conditions, Karul stated that they strive to protect the site so citizens can also visit it.

He added that the temporary roof would have a modular structure. For this reason, it could be used elsewhere after a permanent roof is built by expert architects in the future.

"Karahantepe is a very recent excavation. Preserving and covering the unveiled areas are especially among our priorities. But we must appreciate that excavations are not something that happens quickly, they take time. When you build a roof over such an area, you need to consider many dynamics," he said.

"We may have to revise the temporary roof project according to the excavations we will do in the coming days. We aim to protect this area by the end of the summer. For this, the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the Karacadağ Development Agency, and the GAP Regional Development Administration will provide financial support."

"In addition to the protective roof, the construction of a research center and visitor center is also being considered. These are currently at the project stage, but to some extent, financial resources have been provided by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and other institutions."

The excavations continue on the site to determine the exact boundaries of the settlement.