Turkey has expedited works to include the castles and settlements on the Genoese trade route in Anatolian lands on the UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The route of the Genoese people, one of the most important actors of world trade, passed through Anatolia in the past. As one of the greatest seafaring nations the world has ever seen, they left unique works and settlements in the Anatolian geography from the Aegean to the Black Sea. Among these settlements are Yoros Castle, located at the Black Sea exit of the Bosporus in Istanbul, Galata Tower, Çandarlı Castle, Amasra Castle, Düzce Akçakoca Castle, Sinop Castle, Izmir's Foça district and Aydın's Kuşadası district.

These monuments of the Genoese on Anatolian lands were recorded as "Trading Posts and Fortifications on Genoese Trade Routes from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea" on the UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List in 2013. The World Heritage Committee considers the architectural, historical, aesthetic and cultural, economic, social, symbolic and philosophical properties of the monuments in addition to criteria determined by the committee while preparing temporary lists. The temporary list is a pre-step for the heritage list.

The work to include "Trading Posts and Fortifications on Genoese Trade Routes from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea" to the UNESCO World Heritage List has taken a step forward with the cooperation protocol signed in April 2021 between the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and the Turkish Joint Generations Integration Association (T-ONE). As part of the protocol, works that will lead the way of the Genoese settlements and castles to the UNESCO list will be quickened with the Provincial Culture and Tourism Managers.

The first of the promotional activities, which will be carried out in order to raise awareness about Trading Posts and Fortifications on Genoese Trade Routes from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, started with the visit of the settlements in Izmir and Aydın provinces on Nov. 28-29, 2021 and a conference held simultaneously. As the second leg of the project, a two-day program for the visit and promotion of Amasra Castle in Bartın province and Sinop Castle was held on June 20-21.

While promotional works will continue for the trading posts and fortifications on the Genoese trade route will continue, candidacy files will be prepared about the entities.