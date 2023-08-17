Yapı Kredi Bomontiada, one of Istanbul's prominent art venues, is set to host a captivating solo exhibition featuring the latest works of celebrated Turkish artist Neş'e Erdok. The exhibition, showcasing Erdok's creations from the past two years, will run from Aug. 22 to Sept. 10.

Neş'e Erdok, a leading figure in the world of Turkish art, is unveiling her 36th solo exhibition, offering art enthusiasts an opportunity to explore her recent artistic endeavors. The showcase, titled "Chronicles of Expression: Neş'e Erdok's Contemporary Journey," will be open for visitors daily.

The exhibition serves as a continuation of Erdok's relentless artistic exploration spanning over half a century. Her recent works are akin to pages from a personal journal, capturing moments of daily life through astute observation and presenting them through a creative lens. Among the exhibited pieces are candid portraits drawn from everyday life, introspective self-portraits reflecting her inner world, and compositions inspired by her childhood memories, alongside paintings that delve into critical contemporary societal issues.

"Feride" by Neş'e Erdok. (Photo courtesy of Yapıkredi Bomontiada)

Neş'e Erdok's artistic journey began in 1963 when she graduated from the Istanbul State Academy of Fine Arts (ISAFA) with a degree in painting. Her pursuit of artistic excellence led her to Madrid, where she honed her skills at Escuela Eutral de İdromas and Escuela Diplomatica, focusing on Spanish Language, literature, civilization and art history. Erdok furthered her studies at the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris, under the guidance of Chaplain Midy and Pierre Matthey de Etang, consolidating her position as an accomplished artist.

Erdok's contributions to the world of art have been substantial, as evident through her inclusion in numerous prestigious domestic and international collections, including the Istanbul State Painting and Sculpture Museum, Istanbul Modern, and the Norton Simon Museum.

The "Chronicles of Expression" exhibition not only offers a glimpse into Neş'e Erdok's recent artistic expressions but also underscores her enduring impact on the art world throughout various stages of her illustrious career.