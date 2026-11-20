Art has taken center stage at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP31 in Türkiye's Antalya, where Turkish artist Seval Özcan has drawn attention to climate change through exhibitions and interactive workshops.

Özcan's works were displayed in both the Blue Zone and Green Zone, including the COPArt section of the Green Zone and the Turkish Pavilion in the Blue Zone.

Her three-part spherical installation, titled "DOT: Connectivity, Wholeness and Curiosity," and a digital artwork were exhibited in the Green Zone.

In the Blue Zone, her work titled "No:1 Liberation" was on display in the meeting hall of the Turkish Pavilion, hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. The artwork, featuring colors from the COP31 logo, became one of the notable artistic contributions to the summit.

The piece also attracted the attention of prominent visitors, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Beyond the exhibitions, Özcan contributed to the COP31 program through art workshops titled "Surprise Me." Organized by the ministry's Department of Education, the workshops were held at two locations: the Blue Zone and the Zero Waste Village.

Combining fan design with artistic activities, the workshops drew strong interest from participants of different age groups. The events offered visitors an opportunity to express themselves through art, with a focus on colors and creativity.

Özcan previously participated in international climate events. At COP29 in Azerbaijan, she represented Türkiye as a speaker, exhibited her artworks and organized various art workshops.

Through her exhibitions and hands-on activities at COP31 in Antalya, Özcan brought together the climate change agenda and art, highlighting the power of artistic expression to connect different societies and cultures.