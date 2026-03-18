Lesser-known stories of heroism and overlooked details from the Gallipoli Campaign are being brought to light at the Hisart Living History Museum through original collections and period reenactments.

Founded in 2014 by Nejat Çuhadaroğlu, the museum showcases aspects of the Gallipoli Campaign often absent from history books.

The museum’s collection spans the Byzantine Empire, Seljuk Empire, Ottoman Empire, World War I, the Turkish War of Independence and World War II. It houses numerous documented, historical and rare artifacts.

Different approach to military history

“We try to show visitors historical events that are either forgotten, overlooked, or never written in history books,” Çuhadaroğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Wax figures of soldiers depict scenes from the Gallipoli Campaign at the Hisart Living History Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 18, 2026. (AA photo)

Marking the significance of March 18, Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day and the Çanakkale naval victory, he noted, “March 18 is the day we celebrate our naval victory in the Gallipoli Battles. That day starts in the morning and ends by evening, a major triumph. But the Gallipoli Campaign continued for 8.5 more months on multiple fronts, ending on Jan. 6, 1916. The main Gallipoli Victory should actually be celebrated then.”

Visitors can explore military artifacts from all eras, supported by reenactments, mannequins, dioramas and models. Historical periods are further illustrated with paintings, photographs and engravings. “In this way, our museum is the first and only one of its kind in the world, raising serious awareness,” Çuhadaroğlu said.

Honoring unsung heroes

While highlighting well-known figures like Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Seyit Onbaşı and Bigalı Mehmet Çavuş, the museum also emphasizes lesser-known heroes.

“Battles occurred in the air, on land and at sea. Yet the sinking of the British dreadnought HMS Goliath by the torpedo boat Muavenet-i Milliye is often overlooked. In this sense, I feel we have been unfaithful to other acts of heroism,” Çuhadaroğlu said.

He added that Cevat Çobanlı, commander of the fortified straits, played a pivotal role in the March 18 victory. “He was the top-ranking commander on that day. His weaponry and rifle are on display in the museum,” he said.

A general view of the Hisart Living History Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 18, 2026. (AA photo)

Recently, the museum acquired artifacts from a new collection, including a sword, pistol and dagger belonging to Esat Pasha, one of the leading commanders in the post-April 25 Gallipoli land battles.

Plans for international exhibitions

The museum, notable for its unique exhibition concept, plans to expand internationally this year. Since its inception, it has presented 1,500 years of history with a distinctive museology approach.

Central to its international strategy are two exhibitions planned in the U.S., aiming to present a layered historical perspective from the Seljuk Empire through the Ottoman era to the founding of modern Türkiye.

Preparations include curatorial planning, collection selection, and exhibition design. Future projects envision traveling exhibitions across the Middle East, Turkic republics and Europe, promoting both Türkiye’s historical memory and the region’s shared cultural heritage to global audiences.