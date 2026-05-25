The Kayseri Archaeology Museum in central Türkiye houses around 38,000 artifacts tracing thousands of years of Anatolian history, offering visitors a journey from the Early Bronze Age through the Hittite Empire, Eastern Roman and Ottoman eras.

Located inside the historic Kayseri Castle, the museum presents the region’s deep historical layers across 11 exhibition areas, including eight main and three secondary halls. The displays offer a broad view of the city’s long and complex cultural heritage.

Artifacts displayed at the Kayseri Archaeology Museum, Kayseri, central Türkiye, May 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

Among the museum’s most notable collections are clay tablets and figurines recovered from ongoing excavations at Kültepe Kaniş/Karum, which has seen archaeological work since 1948. The museum also features artifacts unearthed across the region, including during construction projects that unexpectedly revealed significant remains.

One of the museum’s most prominent pieces is the Herakles Sarcophagus, discovered in 1992 during foundation work in the Gültepe neighborhood. The artifact, now part of the museum’s collection, is considered a rare example of its kind in Anatolia.

“Approximately 38,000 objects that reflect all cultures and civilizations that have shaped Kayseri’s 7,000-year history meet the visitors here,” museum Director Gökhan Yıldız told the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

A marble statue on display at the Kayseri Archaeology Museum in Kayseri, central Türkiye, May 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

Yıldız said the collection includes objects reflecting daily life, belief systems and artistic traditions from the Early Bronze Age through the Hittite, Roman, Seljuk and Ottoman periods. He added that ongoing excavations, including planned work at Yeşilova Mound in the Yeşilhisar district, are expected to further expand the collection.

Despite the absence of an archaeology department at local universities, Yıldız said excavations continue with strong effort and enthusiasm. He noted that the region likely holds yet many undiscovered remains.

Artifacts displayed at the Kayseri Archaeology Museum, Kayseri, central Türkiye, May 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

“This vast civilization landscape is only the preface of what we have discovered so far,” Yıldız said. “We know many remains are waiting to be uncovered in every part of our city.”

He emphasized that all cultural artifacts are valuable in understanding lost civilizations, adding that some pieces attract particular attention due to their rarity or strong local ties. These include Kültepe figurines, sculptural works, large storage jars and altars.

Yıldız also urged the public to remain alert to archaeological finds during construction activity, noting that many artifacts have been brought to the museum through citizen awareness and reporting.

Visitors explore the Kayseri Archaeology Museum in central Türkiye, May 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

In one recent case, museum officials secured a Roman-era column fragment that had been repurposed as a religious structure in the Felahiye district.

Yıldız said the object was originally part of an architectural element and had been reassigned symbolic meaning over time before being recovered and preserved.

He stressed that public cooperation is essential to prevent the destruction or loss of cultural heritage during modern development projects.