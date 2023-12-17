In the realm of music production, 2023 stood as a hallmark year for several prominent producers, each leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Let’s delve into the insights and aspirations shared by these producers about their careers and forthcoming endeavors.

Pango

For Pango, 2023 emerged as the apex of his career, marked by an intensive concert schedule intertwined with a prolific year of creation. With a whopping 110 concerts across 30 cities, it was an energetically fulfilling tour.

Reflecting on the rapper Motive’s “Romantik” album’s yearlong creation, Pango found the utmost joy in the audience’s response. Notably, the recognition of experimental choices was a pleasant surprise. Working with motivation, living through stories and understanding each other stood out as profoundly special elements.

Highlighting the unforgettable “ECLIPSE” at VW Arena and “Die For Hype” at Yenikapı by Motive, Pango emphasized how these concerts inspired many, crediting a colossal team behind these events.

Eagerly looking forward to 2024, Pango anticipates the release of the “Savana” album and his project, hinting at a year brimming with surprises.

Offering a humble suggestion to readers, listeners and creators, Pango advised embracing beloved passions ardently, urging them to live for what they love.

Burak Gassanov & Audaz

For Burak Gassanov & Audaz, 2023 marked a pivotal year of dedicated work. Their imprint on the Canbay & Wolker – “SIR” album became one of their most significant endeavors to date. The collaboration track, “Abin Tanır,” within the album, became a standout, offering immense pleasure during its creation.

With promising projects on the horizon, the duo extended wishes for success in the upcoming year, encouraging individuals to explore new and original sounds, master their tools, and infuse their unique essence into their craft for a more authentic musical expression.

“Becoming proficient in the digital audio workstation (DAW) you use and starting work as soon as inspiration strikes will be the most important moves in the development process. Regardless of the desired genre, adding a piece of themselves into the work will provide a unique vibe to the artist they’re working with. This will help them build an artist career that, even if not immediately, will grow exponentially based on their effort and potential, making them immortal. Remember, without being an apprentice to a good master, one cannot become a great master,” they said.

TRVMEN

TRVMEN expressed 2023 as one of the most crucial years in his career. Notable works like the “YOUNGSTA” album, “Ille de Sen” and “GNG Freestyle 1” contributed to solidifying the TRVMEN sound within the music industry.

Promising more impressive works ahead, TRVMEN advised aspirants to maintain an unwavering belief in their craft, emphasizing that every setback serves a purpose.

Narco

Narco, who discovered music at 16 and is now 20, traversed a remarkable path alongside mentors, notably acknowledging Jiyan Amca for his immeasurable support. From debut projects like Heijan – Muti “Turkish Drill” to collaborations with “BLOK 3 – Aklına Ben Gelicem” and “N’aptığını Bilmesem De,” Narco’s career has been on a soaring trajectory.

Currently crafting an album, the success of the first single, “Motive, Cairo & Narco – GANG,” exceeding 30 million streams, hints at more surprises with renowned names in the upcoming album.

Narco advised newcomers to immerse themselves in diverse music genres, make new acquaintances and consistently hone their craft, wishing success to all peers in their musical pursuits.

Akdo

For Akdo, 2023 marked significant strides toward reaching lofty aspirations. With approximately 100 concerts, extensive studio sessions alongside both local and global artists – stretching beyond quantification – and nearing the completion of a soon-to-be-announced producer album, this year became a pivotal chapter in his career.

Reflecting on the year, the artist mentioned that despite a seemingly limited number of released projects in 2023, the underlying reality was a relentless dedication to their craft. “I spent the majority of my time immersed in work,” he revealed.

By adding six singles and one album with various artists to their discography this year, he reached an astounding milestone of 2.5 billion streams. Addressing newcomers or aspiring individuals entering the industry, they highlighted the importance of avoiding shortcuts and maintaining a relentless thirst for learning. “In my opinion, hands-on experience is the key to quality production,” they asserted.

This accomplishment-packed year witnessed the musician’s achievements and served as a testament to the value of hard work and continuous education in the music world.