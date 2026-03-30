Seddülbahir Fortress, established by Sultan Mehmed IV’s mother, Hatice Turhan Sultan, has been honored with an international award in the “Wonder Global Design Awards 2025.”

According to the Gallipoli Historical Site Authority under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the fortress’ transformation into a museum highlights a successful blend of architectural preservation and contemporary museology.

The organization recognized innovative projects worldwide in architecture, interior design and cultural initiatives. Seddülbahir Fortress earned distinction in the “Architecture – Cultural/Social Architecture” category for its adaptive reuse and museum design by KOOP Architects, a Turkish firm specializing in collaborative projects and historical restorations.

“The restoration and museum design of Seddülbahir Fortress draws attention for preserving the historic structure’s original architecture while incorporating modern exhibition techniques that enhance visitor experience,” the announcement said. “This award underscores international recognition of our preservation and museum efforts.”

Historical significance

Seddülbahir Fortress was constructed in 1658 at the entrance of the Gallipoli Peninsula to defend the Çanakkale Strait, positioned opposite Kumkale on the Anatolian side.

During World War I, the fortress suffered damage when it was bombarded by Allied forces on Nov. 3, 1914, marking the first battlefield casualties for the Turkish army at the Çanakkale Front.

Heavily damaged during the Çanakkale Battles, the fortress was restored under a project launched by the Gallipoli Historical Site Authority in 2015. The restoration was completed on March 18, 2023 - the 100th anniversary of the Republic - and reopened to the public by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The scientific advisory board included Gülsün Tanyeli, professor Lucienne Thys-Şenocak, professor Rahmi Nurhan Çelik, Haluk Sesigür and Arzu Özsavaşcı. The architectural project was led by Yusuf Burak Dolu of KOOP Architects and Arzu Özsavaşcı of AOMTD, with ABMA Restoration overseeing the implementation.