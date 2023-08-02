An investigation has been launched against the Disney+ platform following the removal of the series "Atatürk" from its content, the head of the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), Ebubekir Şahin announced.

"Based on the information circulating in the public that the digital media service provider, Disney+, decided not to broadcast the domestic content series 'Atatürk' on its platform, the defense of the institution will be heard, and an investigation will be initiated. Our founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, is the most crucial social value of the Republic of Türkiye. Allegations of interference by the Armenian lobby, as reported in the press, are being meticulously investigated," Şahin took to social media to share the decision.

The decision to remove the series "Atatürk" from Disney+ has sparked concerns and discussions in Türkiye. The series, which presumably focuses on the life and legacy of the esteemed leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, was expected to be released on the platform to reach a broader audience in 2023, specifically to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the republic.

Aras Bulut Iynemli, a Turkish actor who breathed life into several well-known characters for several TV series was announced to play the role of Atatürk, and it was rumored that he will be starring with world-famous actress Emma Watson.

In November, the platform published the first trailer of the series.

The trailer revealed then Lt. Col. Mustafa Kemal before the Battle of Chunuk Bair uttered the adapted version of Turkish writer Namık Kemal's verses: "Let the enemy stick his dagger to the heart of the motherland, they shall see a man who saves his mother's black destiny."

The Battle of Chunuk Bair marks a victorious defeat of an enemy attack on the first day of the battle, leading to the eventual capture of the dominant range of hills after a fierce battle between Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) troops and the Ottomans that resulted in victory.