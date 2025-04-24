The "Tulipmania 2025" tulip exhibition, a collaboration between Singapore's renowned public park, Gardens by the Bay and the Turkish Embassy in Singapore, has officially opened.

According to a statement from the Turkish Embassy to Anadolu Agency (AA), Türkiye is participating in the event for the third consecutive year as a cultural content provider, starting in 2025. The event is part of the annual thematic flower exhibitions organized by Gardens by the Bay. Türkiye’s involvement has grown over the years, with an expanded scope and impact, showcasing Turkish history and aesthetic traditions under the name "Tulipmania."

The event is organized in cooperation with the Turkish Embassy in Singapore, Gardens by the Bay, Turkish Airlines (THY), the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Izmir Olgunlaşma Institute. This year's exhibition builds on previous cultural collaborations, focusing on Turkish heritage, history and culture.

Key guests

The opening ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including Singapore's Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing, Türkiye's Ambassador to Singapore Mehmet Burçin Gönenli and Gardens by the Bay CEO Felix Loh.

The "Tulipmania 2025" tulip exhibition, a collaboration between Singapore's renowned public park, Gardens by the Bay and the Turkish Embassy in Singapore, has officially opened, Singapore, April 23, 2025. (AA Photo)

In his speech, Ambassador Gönenli expressed his satisfaction with the organization of "Tulipmania 2025," noting that the exhibition reflects the strong friendship, strategic partnership and cultural ties between Singapore and Türkiye. He also highlighted that the exhibition coincides with the 60th anniversary of Singapore's founding.

Türkiye’s cultural heritage

Ambassador Gönenli emphasized that the exhibition mirrors Türkiye's rich cultural and historical heritage, from the ancient city of Troy to the famous site of Göbeklitepe. He noted that the event serves as a bridge between the peoples of the two countries, fostering mutual understanding and cultural exchange.

As this is his final event before completing his four-year tenure in Singapore, Gönenli expressed particular joy that this exhibition marked his last official engagement. He also thanked all the supporters, sponsors and artists who contributed to the cultural program.

The exhibition, which will remain open until May 12, features approximately 65,000 tulips arranged around visual elements symbolizing Türkiye's cultural and historical heritage. Some of these elements include the Trojan Horse, Göbeklitepe, the houses of Mardin and the famous hot air balloons of Cappadocia.

Visitors explore the "Tulipmania 2025" exhibition at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, April 23, 2025. (AA Photo)

The exhibition also showcases traditional art and design products prepared by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Izmir Olgunlaşma Institute, which operates under the Ministry of National Education.

Additionally, the exhibition will host various events, including ebru (Turkish marbling), music performances, lessons and concerts featuring Turkish music traditions, rhythmic elements and instrumental diversity.

The exhibition is expected to attract over 300,000 visitors by the time it closes on May 12. Throughout the event, Gardens by the Bay is running a social media-based promotional campaign called "Snap and Win." Visitors can participate in the campaign by sharing photos taken at the exhibition on social media platforms. Participants will have the opportunity to win prizes in a draw organized in collaboration with Turkish Airlines.

Past cultural collabs

Türkiye’s involvement in "Tulipmania" dates back to 2023, when it first introduced a Türkiye-themed display titled "Origins of the Tulip." In 2024, the cultural collaboration continued under the theme "Göl" ("Lake"), further strengthening the ties between the two countries.