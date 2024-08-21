Erzurum, with its rich history and culture, is the eighth stop on the Türkiye Culture Route Festival. Running from Aug. 17 to 25, this festival highlights the city’s unique heritage and is part of a 16-city tour aimed at boosting Türkiye's cultural presence globally.

Before diving into the details of the festival, I'd like to share some personal observations from my time in Erzurum. The city greeted me with a refreshing coolness, with nighttime temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) and daytime highs of 23 degrees Celsius. The sun was out, but it lacked the intense heat of Istanbul.

Erzurum is a beautiful city where everything feels close and accessible. My hotel was just a 20-minute drive from the airport, and no destination took more than 25 minutes to reach. However, there was some traffic at night.

The city’s simple architecture impressed me, the buildings were no taller than eight floors, with beautiful homes that honor cultural heritage while adding modern touches. This mix of old and new was also found in the shops and markets, where Erzurum’s rich culture meets modern life.

Before the event began, I had the opportunity to explore the Erzurum Museum and take a guided tour. Let me take you to the beginning of the festival, where the press conference was held at the museum.

It was an awesome, small museum filled with cultural treasures. What I appreciated most were the detailed cards explaining each item in both Turkish and English.

The press conference attracted a distinguished audience, including Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nadir Alpaslan, Governor Mustafa Çiftçi, AK Party Erzurum MPs Selami Altınok and Fatma Öncü, Provincial Police Chief Kadir Yırtar, as well as various district mayors and institutional directors. Selim Terzi, the General Director of Cultural Events and Director of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival, was also in attendance.

In his opening speech, Deputy Minister Nadir Alpaslan praised Erzurum's cultural and historical significance and wished success for the city's leg of the Culture Route Festival. "Starting today, Erzurum will become a cultural haven, showcasing everything from traditional crafts to modern arts," Alpaslan said. He highlighted the festival's goal to boost Erzurum’s visibility as a tourist destination and noted it will feature nearly 1,000 events across 50 locations.

Governor Mustafa Çiftçi also expressed optimism, anticipating a vibrant festival with strong local and international interest. "We look forward to a lively festival this year, welcoming many visitors to our city," he added.

The opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting took place in front of Erzurum's Çiftli Minaret, featuring a traditional dance performance by a local group.

A local group performs a traditional "halay" dance at the opening ceremony of the Culture Route Festival, Erzurum, Türkiye, Aug. 17, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Festival attractions, cultural sites

The festival features a mix of traditional and contemporary arts, with workshops and exhibitions held across Erzurum. Notable locations include the Kale Arkası Erges Konağı, Kale Önü Handicrafts Market, Şakir Gökgöz Calligraphy Workshop, Erzurum Maturation Institute and the Erzurum Museum's Children's Activity Area.

Workshops like Glass Shaping and Traditional Crafts aim to highlight traditional arts and involve the community in hands-on activities.

One of the festival’s highlights is the "Children’s Village" at Olympic Park, a vibrant area with activities, workshops, stage performances and play zones.

Children can enjoy storytelling with Özgür Özgülgün and the "Baby Shark" theater show. The village features a Mobile Library Children's Festival with reading, science workshops and stargazing, plus the Kahoot Quiz Competition for fun learning.

Özgülgün shared: "For nine days, I will be storytelling to introduce our children to our culture. It’s wonderful to see their happiness when I leave the theater. Our goal is to create lasting memories for them. We also organize museum tours, allowing the children to learn and have fun during their summer holidays. We view this as an investment in their future, and we’re grateful for our ministry and the Culture Route Festival for making this possible."

Children can meet cartoon characters, explore themed play areas and engage in art activities like music, drama, dance and painting. The festival also includes the children's play "Şekeronya," performed by the Izmir State Opera and Ballet at the Erzurum State Theater.

Children visit the Erzurum Museum as part of the Culture Route Festival, Erzurum, Türkiye, Aug. 17, 2024. (AA Photo)

During the two days, I noticed that Erzurum was being transformed into an expansive gallery with exhibitions spread across the city. Notable among these is "The Dream Above Water: Jerusalem," a mixed media exhibition by renowned ebru artist Hikmet Barutçugil and painter Amine Sultan Tan, who is known for her classical oil paintings depicting sacred sites. This exhibition, hosted at the Yakutiye Madrasa Turkish Islamic Artifacts and Ethnography Museum, explores the historical, cultural and religious significance of Jerusalem.

Yakutiye Madrasa is a historical 14th-century madrasa in Erzurum, Türkiye. Built in 1310 by order of Hoca Yakut, a local governor of the Ilkhanids, it is named after him. When I visited, it was one of the small and beautiful places that caught my eye. What impressed me the most were the door sizes; anyone wanting to enter the rooms had to bow down to fit through them. I asked why the doors were made so small, and they told me it was because, in old times, bowing down was a way of showing respect. So, anyone entering the rooms would bow to show respect to others.

Other exhibitions include the "From Tradition to Art: Erzurum Region Carpet and Rug" at Atatürk University Art Gallery, "Metal Works" showcasing jewelry from the Late Bronze Age to the 18th-19th centuries at the Erzurum Museum's Temporary Exhibition Hall and "Erzurum's Traditional Weaving Ehram" at the Erzurum Maturation Institute. The Faculty of Fine Arts at Atatürk University is hosting the "Traditional Turkish Arts" exhibition, while the Erzurum Museum Foyer Area features "Hanzala by Naci El-Ali," an exhibition of cartoons by Naci El-Ali highlighting the Palestinian struggle.

Atatürk University is located 1.5–2 kilometers (0.93-1.24 miles) from the Erzurum city center and spans 6.5 million square meters of open space and 1 million square meters of enclosed space. Covering a large portion of the Erzurum plain, the university is Türkiye's second-largest campus and holds the distinction of being the country's first planned campus.

Visit to Hemşin Pastanesi

A fact about me: I love exploring cafes and I'm a coffee addict, so one of the stops on our visit was Hemşin Pastanesi, a special place with a rich history. Originally opened in 1938 on Cumhuriyet Avenue, this café later moved to a charming two-story building in Kuloğlu Mahallesi after a fire in the 1960s. Walking in felt like stepping back in time, with its old furniture and nostalgic atmosphere.

What really caught my attention was the cafe's deep sense of history and culture. Hemşin Pastanesi isn't just a place for coffee; it’s a haven for people who love literature and the arts. In 1995, it was even awarded the "Tolerance Award" by UNESCO Türkiye. As I enjoyed my coffee, I thought about the famous writers who had visited, like Necip Fazıl Kısakürek, Peyami Safa and Orhan Pamuk. The cafe’s motto, "Edeple gelen hürmetle gider" (Those who come with respect leave with respect), truly reflects its welcoming spirit.

The first concert of the Culture Route Festival started with Oğuzhan Koç at the Erzurum Event and Rally Area. The artist performed to thousands of enthusiastic fans, with everyone singing along. The stage was truly remarkable; it was one of the most beautiful stages I’ve seen in a long time, with perfect lighting and sound.

After the concert, we had a brief chat with Koç. He expressed his joy at connecting with his fans through such an incredible stage and organization. He also extended his gratitude to the ministry and the Culture Route Festival for making it all possible.