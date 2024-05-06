In a historic gathering in the ancient theatre of Ephesus, a pioneering endeavor to introduce "night archaeology" was introduced, marking a significant departure from tradition, promising extended visiting hours and a unique exploration experience.

In his speech, governor Süleyman Elban emphasized the pressing need for such innovation, citing Ephesus' status as one of the world's most sought-after historical destinations. Despite soaring demand, the city's limited capacity has long posed challenges for visitors. Extending hours into the night promises to alleviate this strain, offering enthusiasts a chance to immerse themselves in Ephesus' rich history after sundown.

Elban noted that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism had prepared and implemented a lighting project in the ancient city of Ephesus and announced that it would now remain open to visitors until midnight. The implementation is part of the "Night Museums" concept that the minister announced in Feb., aiming to keep museums open and illuminated until late at night in tourist centers where temperatures are high during the summer, encouraging tourists to explore beyond their hotels and benefit other stakeholders in the city.

"With night archaeology, we have extended the visiting hours in Ephesus. This extension coincides with the summer season in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions, especially during six months of the year. Consequently, people face significant challenges in exploring these areas during the daytime in such hot periods. To alleviate this difficulty and to provide visitors with more comfort, opening these areas for visits during the cooler nighttime hours offers convenience and comfort. Additionally, we believe that experiencing these sites at night will evoke a different sensation. Thus, we hope that this nighttime experience will provide people with a distinct pleasure and enjoyment in historical sites," he stated.