Visitors can now explore the historic Ahlat Seljuk Cemetery in Bitlis province, eastern Türkiye, after sunset as part of a new nighttime museum program launched under the Culture and Tourism Ministry's "Legacy for the Future Project."

The initiative allows evening access to the cemetery, located in the district of Ahlat and included on UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. from June 1 through Oct. 1.

Without disturbing the site's historic fabric, authorities have prepared illuminated walking routes and visitor areas around the centuries-old graves, offering a new perspective on one of the largest historic Turkish-Islamic cemeteries in the world.

Spanning approximately 210 decares (52 acres), the open-air cemetery is renowned for its monumental Seljuk-era tombstones and finely carved stonework, which take on a different appearance under the new lighting system. The project enables visitors to experience both the site's architectural grandeur and its spiritual atmosphere during the evening hours.

İlhan Kılıç, acting director of the Ahlat Museum, said the nighttime museum program, introduced by the Culture and Tourism Ministry's General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, has generated strong public interest.

"The nighttime museum program has attracted significant attention," Kılıç said. "Each year, between 450,000 and 500,000 people visit this site to experience its history, culture and atmosphere. We want both local and international visitors to enjoy this cultural heritage not only during the day but also in the evening."

Visitors explore the Ahlat Seljuk Cemetery as part of a new nighttime museum program, Bitlis province, eastern Türkiye, July 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

He noted that daytime visitors largely arrive as part of organized tour groups, while the ministry's announcement of the evening program has led to an increase in independent visitors. Security personnel remain on site throughout visiting hours, and the lighting system allows guests to explore the cemetery comfortably, he added.

New perspective

Mehmet Kulaz, head of the old city of Ahlat and a faculty member in the Art History Department at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, said the nighttime museum concept has gradually expanded to archaeological and historical sites across Türkiye.

Kulaz said the historic cemetery was specially prepared to accommodate evening visitors as part of the project first introduced last year.

"Most visitors tour the Seljuk Square Cemetery during the day and leave after experiencing its spiritual atmosphere," he said. "But walking through the cemetery at night offers a completely different feeling. We invite everyone to visit between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and experience this unique atmosphere."

He emphasized that the site is fully illuminated and secure, adding that guides are also available to help visitors discover Ahlat's historical significance.

"Ahlat holds a distinguished place in Turkish-Islamic history," Kulaz said. "We want more people to come and discover its historical and cultural treasures."

Visitors praise nighttime experience

Visitors said the evening lighting transforms the atmosphere of the centuries-old cemetery.

Mehmet Baş, who traveled from Batman, southeastern Türkiye, with his family, said the illumination enhances the site's beauty.

"The nighttime atmosphere is wonderful," he said. "We took plenty of photographs. It creates a remarkable setting, and I encourage everyone to visit."

Harun Akışık, who came from Isparta, southern Türkiye, described the experience as unforgettable.

"I would like to thank the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for making this possible," he said. "The atmosphere is incredible. Traveling all the way from Isparta to experience this was worth it. It was our first time visiting a historical site at night, and it was an excellent experience."