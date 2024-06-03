The ongoing efforts of the teams combating cultural heritage trafficking under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's Directorate General of Cultural Assets and Museums signify Türkiye's steadfast dedication to tracking and repatriating illicitly taken artifacts, as revealed by director Birol Inceciköz in a recent statement. Inceciköz announced that since 2018, Türkiye has successfully brought back 7,824 artifacts to its homeland.

Highlighting establishing a dedicated team within the ministry focused on identifying and reclaiming smuggled historical treasures, Inceciköz emphasized collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies, including the police and gendarmerie, resulting in significant achievements.

The elevation of the Anti-Smuggling Branch Directorate within the ministry to the level of departmental presidency in 2018, Inceciköz noted, indicates Türkiye's intensified focus on combating artifact smuggling. "Through meticulous surveillance, we ensure that pilfered artifacts find their way back to Turkish soil, validated by protocols signed with partner countries," he added.

Reflecting on Türkiye's proactive stance, Inceciköz asserted that the nation has become a global exemplar in addressing artifact restitution and curbing smuggling activities. "We are now setting the standards," he affirmed, citing Türkiye's advanced technological capabilities and expertise in proving the origin of artifacts.

Looking ahead, Inceciköz outlined Türkiye's ambitious goal of repatriating all stolen artifacts, underscoring ongoing educational campaigns to raise awareness about the gravity of artifact smuggling and the importance of local preservation efforts.

In a parallel effort to enrich cultural tourism, Inceciköz highlighted Türkiye's strides in enhancing museum infrastructure and visitor experiences. He disclosed that since 2002, the number of museums nationwide has risen from 183 to 214 as of May 2024, with 169 museums undergoing renovation and restoration.

Attributing this positive trajectory to the leadership of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Inceciköz commended introducing innovative projects such as "Night Museums," which was announced by the minister, aiming to keep museums open and illuminated until late at night in tourist centers where temperatures are high during the summer, encouraging tourists to explore beyond their hotels and benefit other stakeholders in the city. Launched to invigorate tourism in regions renowned for sun and sand, the "Night Museums" project has already witnessed a remarkable 47% increase in visitor numbers in select historical sites.

17 artifacts in 2024

Within the scope of the ministry's ongoing efforts, 17 artifacts have been repatriated this year alone. Among them, two artifacts each were returned from France and the U.K., 11 from Italy, and one each from Switzerland and Germany. Notably, this year saw the repatriation of a bronze coin dating back to the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justin I (518-527) and another bronze coin from the era of Nasreddin Artuk-Aslan (1200-1239), both seized from an individual residing in France.