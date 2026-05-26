Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced Monday that another missing fragment of the famed “Gypsy Girl” mosaic from ancient Zeugma in Gaziantep has been returned from the United States, marking the 13th recovered panel from the artwork’s larger composition.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the fragment was repatriated following scientific analysis and diplomatic efforts. The piece matches stylistically and compositionally with other sections housed at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, officials said.

Ersoy said the return reflects continued efforts to recover cultural heritage items taken out of the country. He thanked the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and Museums, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Turkish Consulate General in Chicago, international researchers and Turkish Cargo for their roles in the process.

The mosaic fragment belongs to the famous “Gypsy Girl” composition, one of the most recognizable works from the ancient city of Zeugma. The mosaic was uncovered during salvage excavations in 1998 in Gaziantep. The full floor mosaic originally measured approximately 9.25 by 13.5 meters.

The “Gypsy Girl” image, widely believed to depict a Maenad associated with the Dionysian tradition, has become a symbol of the region and is among the most visited exhibits in Gaziantep.

According to ministry officials, researchers first identified the newly recovered fragment after it appeared in an online auction listing. The alert was relayed by professor Kutalmış Görkay, head of the Zeugma excavation team, prompting further investigation.

Subsequent academic work by Grenoble Alpes University researcher Dr. Djamila Fellague supported the conclusion that the piece likely belonged to the larger mosaic composition. Turkish experts confirmed the assessment after analyzing tessera color patterns, geometric border designs and cut marks consistent with other known fragments.

Authorities said evidence from previous looting activity at Zeugma, along with the earlier repatriation of 12 related panels from Bowling Green State University in 2018, strengthened Türkiye’s legal case for recovery.

Turkish officials formally requested the seizure and return of the artifact through cooperation with U.S. authorities under existing bilateral agreements. The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations unit completed its review before transferring custody of the fragment to the Turkish Consulate General in Chicago.

The panel was then transported to Türkiye by Turkish Cargo and delivered to the Anatolian Civilizations Museum in Ankara for conservation and documentation.

Officials said the artifact will eventually be transferred to Gaziantep, where it will be reunited with the rest of the “Gypsy Girl” mosaic at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum.

The ministry said the recovery was completed without the use of public funds, relying instead on international cooperation and diplomatic coordination.