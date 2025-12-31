The Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, a city renowned for its tourism, attracted 616,000 visitors in 2025, setting a new all-time high. This record-breaking figure surpasses the previous year's attendance and marks the highest number of visitors since the museum's opening.

Located along the historic Silk Road, the museum is home to world-renowned mosaics, including the famous "Gypsy Girl" mosaic, the Mars Statue and mosaics from villa floors discovered during excavations along the banks of the Euphrates River. Since its opening, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum has become a key stop for both local and international tourists visiting Gaziantep.

Historic cultural destination

Opened by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2011, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum spans 30,000 square meters (around 322,900 square feet). It houses mosaics covering 2,500 square meters, along with sculptures, columns and fountains from the Roman period, all of which provide visitors with a glimpse into the area's ancient past. The museum, which was awarded the Presidential Cultural and Arts Grand Prize, has become an essential part of Gaziantep’s cultural landscape.

In 2025, the museum not only broke its visitor record but also set a new daily attendance record. On May 17, 2025, the museum welcomed 8,167 visitors in a single day, marking its highest daily visitation since opening.

Impact on local tourism

With the surge in visitors, the museum has contributed significantly to Gaziantep's tourism industry. In 2024, the museum welcomed 466,102 visitors. This number was surpassed in 2025, with a total of 616,000 visitors. The increase in the number of visitors highlights the museum’s growing popularity and its impact on the city’s economy.

Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber took to social media to announce the achievement, stating: "As 2025 ends with blessings falling on the entire city, I want to share more great news with you. Last year, we set a visitor record with 466,000 guests. This year, we've surpassed that and achieved a record with 616,000 visitors. Additionally, our daily visitor record was also broken on May 17, 2025, when we hosted 8,167 visitors in a single day. This city’s culture will soon be known even more widely."

Since its opening in 2011, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum has hosted nearly 4 million visitors, continuing to draw tourists and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region.