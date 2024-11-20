As part of Türkiye’s initiative to restore historical fountains, the 1,800-year-old Kestros Fountain in Perge, Antalya, has been successfully revived. This project follows similar efforts at the Antonine Fountain in Sagalassos and the Monumental Fountain in Kibyra.

Located 18 kilometers (11 miles) east of Antalya in the Pamphylia region, Perge was once the capital of the area. Excavations at the site began in 1946 under professor Arif Müfid Mansel, with ongoing work led by professor Şebnem Sedef Çokay Kepçe. Believed to have been founded in the Bronze Age, Perge was one of the wealthiest and most beautiful cities of the ancient world, particularly during the Hellenistic period. It is also on UNESCO's Temporary List of World Heritage.

The Kestros Fountain, dedicated to the river goddess Kestros, is one of the city’s most impressive structures. After more than two years of restoration work, the fountain again flows with water.

Dating to the A.D. second century, during the reign of Emperor Hadrian, the Kestros Fountain had been dry for centuries. The restoration process began two years ago when a water tanker from Aksu Municipality was used to test the fountain’s water system. After confirming the system was functional, water was drawn from a nearby State Hydraulic Works (DSI) canal. Aytaç Dönmez, deputy director of the Perge excavation, explained that the restoration project, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's "Legacy for the Future" initiative, successfully revived the fountain after 1,800 years.

The fountain is the third ancient fountain in Türkiye to be restored with flowing water, following those in Sagalassos and Kibyra. What sets it apart is its water system, which extends about 700 meters along the street – a luxury feature in ancient times. Dönmez emphasized that the fountain also functions as a gate structure leading to the acropolis. Excavation work is still ongoing nearby and a comprehensive restoration will follow.

Dönmez also highlighted the significance of the revived fountain for both cultural heritage and tourism. With its dual function as both a water source and a gateway, the fountain is a unique and special feature of Perge. Its restoration is expected to breathe new life into the city, enhancing its appeal to visitors and boosting tourism in Antalya.