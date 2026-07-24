As Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" rekindles global interest in Homer's epic, a museum in northwestern Türkiye is using the renewed attention to showcase the maritime heritage behind the ancient tale through an experimental reconstruction of a Bronze Age vessel.

The reconstructed Hippoi boat, inspired by the seafaring traditions reflected in Homer's "Odyssey," is on permanent display at the Troy Museum as part of the Maritime Exhibition Area, an initiative supported by Enerjisa Üretim and carried out in collaboration with the 360 Degree Historical Research Association.

The exhibition explores the maritime culture of the eastern Mediterranean through experimental archaeology, giving visitors a closer look at the shipbuilding techniques and seafaring traditions that shaped the world in which Homer's epics emerged.

Coinciding with the global attention generated by "The Odyssey," the museum has also addressed an open letter to Nolan under the theme, "The ship you forgot is in Troy – every journey begins in Troy." The campaign seeks to draw attention to the cultural heritage preserved at the Troy Museum and to the region where the legendary narratives took shape.

A view of the reconstructed Hippoi vessel on display at the Troy Museum, Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, July 22, 2026. (AA Photo)

Reviving ancient shipbuilding

The reconstructed vessel was built using the ancient mortise-and-tenon technique, with wooden joints instead of metal fastenings, in keeping with Late Bronze Age shipbuilding methods. Featuring a distinctive horse-shaped prow, the boat reflects both the technological knowledge and symbolic traditions of ancient Mediterranean seafaring.

Constructed at the 360 Derece Tarih Araştırmaları Derneği (360 Degree History Research Association) experimental archaeology center in Urla, the vessel was transported to the Troy Museum in a special operation and has become one of the permanent exhibition's centerpiece installations.

The project uses experimental archaeology to reconstruct the maritime culture of the period associated with Homer's epics, shedding light on ancient shipbuilding techniques and the shared seafaring traditions of Mediterranean civilizations.

Looking beyond Trojan War

While Troy is best known for the legendary Trojan War, the region also occupied a strategic position between the Aegean Sea and the Dardanelles, making it an important maritime center throughout antiquity.

The exhibition highlights this often-overlooked aspect of Troy's history through the reconstruction of the Hippoi vessel, a type of ship associated with the epic sea voyages described in the Odyssey. By recreating the vessel using ancient construction methods, the project offers visitors a tangible connection to the maritime culture that inspired Homer's stories.

Building on the renewed international interest generated by "The Odyssey," the Troy Museum hopes the exhibition will encourage visitors to explore Türkiye's maritime heritage and the ancient seafaring traditions that formed the backdrop to one of the world's most enduring literary works.