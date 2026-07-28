Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack discussed expanding bilateral tourism, protecting cultural heritage and strengthening cooperation against the trafficking of cultural property during a meeting in Ankara.

Following the meeting, Ersoy said on social media that the two sides reviewed cooperation in culture and tourism within the framework of the longstanding relationship between Türkiye and the United States.

"We exchanged views on enhancing mutual tourism, protecting cultural heritage and our joint efforts to combat the trafficking of cultural property," Ersoy said, adding that the talks also focused on cooperation that would further strengthen dialogue between the two countries.

Barrack said the meeting highlighted the importance of promoting Türkiye's history, culture, diversity, hospitality and geography as key tourism assets. He also praised Ersoy's leadership in maintaining and strengthening the country's position in the global tourism industry.

"As we approach the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Türkiye, our cooperation in preserving Türkiye's historical heritage and advancing joint U.S.-Türkiye initiatives stands as an example of successful international collaboration," Barrack said.