Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that the ancient legacy of Mount Nemrut is being preserved for future generations through cutting-edge technologies. He emphasized that the initial stabilization efforts have successfully restored the integrity of key statues, including the heads of Antiochos, the Eagle and Apollo. These interventions, carried out on the east and west terraces, utilized nanotechnology to strengthen the stone textures and repair cracks.

Under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s consolidation project, the priceless artifacts on Nemrut’s eastern and western terraces are being protected using advanced nanotechnological methods. Ersoy shared on his Next Sosyal account that over a five-year timeline, these state-of-the-art efforts will ensure this unique heritage endures for generations to come.

Restoration techniques

The project employs innovative nano-lime and nano-silicate techniques – applied permanently for the first time at Nemrut – to reinforce the stone's structure, effectively "breathing new life" into the statues. After two years of research and testing, the team identified the optimal methods to secure these monuments long-term. The five-year road map marks a significant step toward safeguarding Nemrut’s historical significance.

Initial phase completed

According to the ministry, a concentrated three-week operation from July 7 to 27 targeted the most critical relics on the east and west terraces. The restoration team included an expert from the Adıyaman Museum Directorate and six restorers, focusing on the heads of Antiochos and the Eagle as well as two sandstone reliefs on the west terrace.

For limestone artifacts, mechanical and biological cleaning was followed by the application of nano-sized calcium hydroxide solution to fortify the stone. Cracks were filled using a hydraulic lime-based aesthetic mortar. Sandstone pieces were stabilized with nano-distributed ethyl silicate solution, which also prevented water infiltration.

One significant success was the permanent reattachment of a detached piece on the headpiece of the Apollo statue on the east terrace, which had previously been temporarily joined by various groups. This restored one of Nemrut’s most iconic statues to its full form.

Securing Nemrut’s future

Following trial restorations in 2022 and subsequent monitoring through 2023 and 2024, this summer’s active phase represents a crucial step in ensuring Nemrut’s preservation. Once complete, these colossal stone faces will stand not only as silent witnesses to history but also as enduring monuments protecting both past and future.

Ersoy expressed his gratitude to the entire team for their dedicated work, highlighting that these efforts entrust humanity’s shared heritage safely to future centuries.