In a time when social media feels increasingly algorithmic, commodified and foreign to our cultural rhythms, Türkiye has stepped forward with a bold and timely initiative: Next Sosyal, a homegrown newly emerging social media platform initiated by Turkish technologist and envisioned by Selçuk Bayraktar, the engineer, innovator and public figure whose name has become synonymous with Turkish technological sovereignty.

Bayraktar, known widely for his revolutionary contributions to defense technologies through Baykar and the development of uncrewed aerial vehicles, has long been at the forefront of a tech renaissance in Türkiye. But with Next Sosyal, he is no longer looking at the sky only; he’s turning his face to the ground, toward society itself. His move into the social platform space is not a mere pivot; it’s a continuation of his vision for technological independence. After decades of consuming global platforms that often reflect external agendas, Türkiye needed a space designed with its own cultural DNA, values and digital future in mind. Next Sosyal seems to aim to be that space.

Of course, the question arises: Can Next Sosyal compete with global titans like Instagram, X or TikTok? On pure user numbers alone, perhaps not in the short term. But numbers aren’t always the currency of influence. What Next Sosyal offers is something more nuanced: cultural ownership, editorial freedom and the chance to shape a digital agora where Turkish identity, innovation and creativity can thrive. That is its actual value and its competitive edge.

Yet, in the race to capture users, no platform can afford to be one-dimensional. And this is where art comes in. The partnership between social media and contemporary art is no longer optional; it is essential. Today’s most relevant brands – from Gucci to Google – have leaned into artist collaborations to tell more evocative, emotional stories. The same logic applies to Next Sosyal. To become more than just another app, it must evolve into a cultural platform, and artists can play a crucial role in making that possible.

As a contemporary artist myself, I believe Next Sosyal has the potential to become a vital ecosystem for digital exhibitions, experimental media, AI-generated visuals and public art dialogues. Unlike more rigid platforms, Next Sosyal is still in its formative stages, which means it can embed creative tools, artist residencies and funding models directly into its architecture. Imagine: a “Spotlight” feature curated weekly with Turkish artists, or collaborations with museums and galleries for virtual vernissages. This isn’t utopian; it’s scalable – and in my humble opinion, urgent.

The relationship between technology and art has never been closer than it is today. AI, NFTs, augmented reality and interactive installations are blurring the line between the digital and the sensual. Artists are not only content creators; they are narrative engineers, shaping how we process emotion, memory and even truth in an overstimulated world. If Next Sosyal positions itself as a medium where artists can experiment and audiences can engage more intimately, it will attract not just followers, but devoted communities.

Moreover, such a move would serve Turkish art itself in the long run. Platforms like Instagram have been instrumental in launching global art careers, but Turkish artists often find themselves lost in translation, forced to navigate Eurocentric standards and algorithms. A national platform that promotes local voices, languages and visual idioms would not only empower creators but educate audiences, fueling a more resilient cultural economy.

I’ve seen firsthand how much hunger there is – especially among young people in Türkiye – for platforms that feel like their own. When I share my works, ideas, or behind-the-scenes moments, I’m not just posting – I’m reaching for connection, resonance and belonging. If Next Sosyal understands this emotional architecture and invites artists as co-builders of the platform, it can become more than a digital space. It can become a symbol of contemporary Turkish self-expression.

In many ways, Next Sosyal is not just a new platform; it is a reflection of the new Türkiye: curious, creative and capable of leading in both complex technology and soft power. And just as Selçuk Bayraktar launched drones to protect the nation’s skies, perhaps Next Sosyal will help elevate its voices, visions and dreams; one post, one project, one poetic algorithm at a time.

In a world drowning in content, platforms that prioritize meaning over momentum will emerge as leaders. Next Sosyal, with its foundational roots in national vision and collective pride, has the chance to become not just an alternative, but a model.

As Türkiye codes its digital future, it also has the chance to sculpt it through art.

And to do so, it must remember: Technology builds infrastructure, art builds identity and values.