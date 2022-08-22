Türkiye, which has hosted many civilizations throughout history, is a country full of cultural richness. Across the country, from its length to breadth, historical remains stretch along the country, making it a unique melting pot of different civilizations. The bridges are one of the embodiments of these historical remains that not only undertook the task of two separate landmasses but also witnessed the centuries-old history.

Silhouette of middle age man walking on the Suleiman the Magnificent Bridge, in front of misty industrial factory background, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Suleiman the Magnificent Bridge

Suleiman, the Magnificent Bridge, is located in the Büyükçekmece district of Istanbul. The construction of the bridge, built by Ottoman genius architect Mimar Sinan in the 16th century, started with the order of Suleiman the Magnificent and was completed during the reign of Selim II.

The bridge consists of four separate sections and 28 arches. As of its period, it has a large water structure built on the caravan and expedition road to Rumelia. This important structure, which shows the mastery and genius of Mimar Sinan, is among the leading works of Ottoman period Turkish engineering in terms of its architecture and its establishment This bridge, restored many years ago, is also the symbol of the district.

Alaaddin Keykubat Bridge cascades down, Antalya, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Alaaddin Keykubat Bridge

The bridge, which is in a strategic location in terms of historical and cultural riches, is located in Türkiye's Antalya province.

The bridge draws attention with its 220 meters (721 feet) length and unique architectural structure. Located in the Serik district, the bridge is still used by the villagers in the region and offers a different architecture with its outriggared structure in the middle of a small stream. Alaaddin Keykubat Bridge, which was among the most important transit routes of the Pamphylia period, was first built during the Roman Empire's reign, but it was destroyed as a result of natural disasters. With the order of Sultan Alaaddin Keykubat (Keyqubat I) of the Seljuk Sultanate of Rum, it was rebuilt, still standing today.

Double Bridges of Artvin, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Double Bridges

Located in the Arhavi district of Artvin, northeastern Türkiye, the historical "Double Bridges" ("Çifte Köprüler"), are among the places that are worth seeing that are identical single-arch moon bridges.

This historic bridge, which attracts great attention from visitors every season, is among the most important cultural structures of the city. The bridges span over two small rivers, the Kamilat and Soğucak, and are perpendicular to each other. The bridges are estimated to be built during the 18th century amid the lush nature of Artvin.

The Malabadi Bridge is an arch bridge spanning the Batman River near the town of Silvan, southeastern Türkiye, 2022. (Shutterstock Photo)

Malabadi Bridge

Located in the Silvan district of Diyarbakır, the Malabadi Bridge is one of the important historical heritages of the region. Commissioned by Timurtaş – son of Artukid ruler Ilghazi – in 1147 the bridge is among the monumental engineering and architectural masterpieces of the 12th century Seljuk Period. The Malabadi Bridge is also the stone arch bridge with the largest arch span in the world to date. There are two shelter rooms for the caravan and passengers on both sides of the arch. It is among the original and remarkable structures with reliefs with human, sun, and lion figures.

Historic Dicle Bridge aka "Ten-Eyed Bridge" over the Tigris river, Diyarbakır, Türkiye. (Shuttertstock Photo)

Dicle Bridge

Another bridge of Diyarbakır that has witnessed history is the Dicle Bridge. The historical bridge, located on the Tigris River in the city's Sur district, is popularly known as the "10-Eyed Bridge." It is thought that the bridge, which was built by the ruler Nizamüddevle Nasr during the time of the Marwanids, was restored and partially changed many times over time. The bridge, 178 meters long and 5.6 meters wide, was even one of the most protected structures during the wars.

Tunca Bridge over the River Tunca during the Ottoman Empire, Edirne, Türkiye, Dec. 7, 2019. (Shutterstock Photo)

Tunca Bridge

The Ekmekçizade Ahmet Pasha Bridge, known today as the Tunca Bridge, spans over the Tunca River just to the north of the intersection point of Tuncathe and Meriç Rivers of Edirne. The bridge consists of 11 pillars and 10 arches in total. Part of the bridge and the inscribed pavilion was demolished after the flood and restored in 2008.

Taşköprü historically known as Ponte Sarus and a Roman bridge spanning the Seyhan River in Adana, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Taşköprü

Taşköprü (Stone Bridge), located on Adana's Seyhan River, the Stone Bridge was built in the fourth century by the Roman Emperor Hadrianus. This historical building, an important bridge between Europe and Asia for centuries, is 319 meters long and 13 meters high. Of the 21 arches of the bridge, 14 are still standing. The reliefs of two lions on the large arch in the middle are quite striking. The stone bridge has an important place with the title of the oldest bridge in the world.

Historical Bridge of Justinian, Sakarya, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Bridge of Justinian

The Sangarius Bridge or Bridge of Justinian is located in Türkiye's Sakarya and stretches along the Black Sea coast. Constructed by order of the East Roman Emperor Justinian I, the bridge was used to improve communication between the capital Constantinople and the eastern provinces of the empire. It also served as an important military road for the empire that the Sassanid Empire usually threatened.

The bridge is 365 meters long and 9.85 meters wide. Welcoming thousands of tourists every year, the Bridge of Justinian is one of the most magnificent monumental structures of the early Byzantine Period in Anatolia.

Varda Viaduct built over a span to save the valley from a river, Adana, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Varda Viaduct

Located in the Karaisalı district of Adana, the Varda Viaduct is popularly known as the Big Bridge. German engineers constructed the railway viaduct during Kaiser Wilhelm's reign and Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II as part of the Baghdad railway. It is 99 meters high and 172 meters long.

According to the records, the first Ottoman high official to cross the bridge was Minister of War Enver Pasha. It also was a place for the "James Bond: Skyfall"s action scenes, being also a venue for domestic and foreign movies. It is among the original structures with its unusual architectural structure and winding path.

Colorful long exposure with neutral density filter of historical Palu Bridge, Elazığ, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Palu Bridge

The bridge, which is among the most magnificent bridges, is located in the Palu district of Elazığ, eastern Türkiye. There is no clear information about when the bridge was built, but it is thought to have been built during the Roman Period. Palu Bridge's structure resembled Seljuk period bridges in terms of its foundation style and arch shapes. It is also rumored that the historic bridge was built during the Artukid Period. It is also known as the bridge connecting Istanbul to Baghdad, as it is located on the Silk Road route.