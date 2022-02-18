Anatolia, which hosted a number of great civilizations for centuries, was also a center of trade throughout history. The first regular roads started from Syria and Mesopotamia and stretched toward Anatolia. These roads built by the Assyrian and Babylonian civilizations were of great importance since they connected Anatolia to the rest of the region as a center in terms of its geographical location.

From the Hittites to the Hellenistic era, the important roads of Anatolia concentrated around the capitals, further increasing the importance of the region. Since there are many rivers in Anatolia, bridges were also very important for these roads to sustain uninterrupted service.

A depiction of Taşköprü published in Life in Asiatic Turkey by Edwin John Davis in 1879. (Wikimedia)

Bridges, which are socially and economically important structures, were initially made of wood. However, in later periods cut stones were used to increase durability. Bridges have been used for various purposes throughout history; for instance, some served military and social purposes and were utilized by armies and caravanserais during campaigns.

While some historical bridges were forgotten and became unusable over time due to the changing routes around the world, there are some that have managed to survive to the present day. Let us explore some of the surviving stone bridges on Anatolian lands together!

The Malabadi Bridge

The bridge, which was commissioned by Timurtaş – son of Artukid ruler Ilghazi – in 1147, is on the UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage Tentative List today. It is the longest stone-arched bridge in the world with its 40.86-meter (134-foot) pointed arch. Located in the Silvan district in southeastern Diyarbakır province, the bridge is on the Batman River, which creates a natural border between Batman and Diyarbakır provinces.

The bridge, which was used as the Diyarbakır-Tabriz Caravan Road in the past, is also a monumental structure. There are two rooms on both sides of the arch of the bridge for caravans and passengers passing by, especially in harsh weather conditions in winter. It is said that these rooms were also used by the bridge guards because the rooms were connected with the corridors and the bottom of the road, and thus the footsteps of the incoming caravans could be heard. The rooms are still in use today.

The height of this bridge, which is 7 meters wide and 150 meters long, is 19 meters until its keystone. Another element that stands out in the bridge is the reliefs featuring human, sun and lion figures.

The Malabadi Bridge is an arch bridge on the Batman River in southeastern Diyarbakır province. (Sabah File Photo)

French architect and art historian professor Albert Louis Gabriel says of the Malabadi Bridge: "The dome of Hagia Sophia can be easily placed under the bridge. There is no bridge of this age and in this dimension in the Balkans, in Turkey, in the Middle East."

In addition to its architectural beauty, the Malabadi Bridge also has many stories associated with it. One legend says that the bridge takes its name after Bad, who fell in love with a girl that lived on the opposite bank of the river. Since there was no bridge over the river, they talked to each other from opposite shores but were unable to meet. One day, the girl decided to get closer to Bad and attempted to cross the river. However, she drowns before reaching the opposite shore. Bad looks for her everywhere but could not find her. Later, Bad goes to see Silvan Bey Meya Farqin and asks for a bridge to be built saying that his lover drowned in it. Silvan Bey's men build the bridge halfway. However, since the arch span of the bridge is larger than the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, the bey calls Bad and asks if he can complete the bridge. Bad agrees but the terms are that if he fails, he will have to cut off his right hand at the wrist but if he manages to complete it, Silvan Bey will cut off his right arm. He agrees and completes the bridge. The bey cuts off his right hand at the wrist. Later, the bridge is named Malabadi, which means the house of Bad in Kurdish.

Turkish composer Selçuk Alagöz was so enchanted by the bridge during an Anatolian tour that he wrote an eponymous song dedicated to it. If you happen to visit Diyarbakır, you should see the Malabadi Bridge and listen to the events that it has witnessed throughout history.

Taşköprü in southern Adana province is historically known as Ponte Sarus. (AA)

Taşköprü

Taşköprü (Stone Bridge) is located on the Seyhan River, which divides the southern Adana province into two by starting from Kayseri and flowing into the Mediterranean. The Seyhan River followed a line that has been economically, politically and socially important throughout history. But this line was also an obstacle for civilizations. The river, which was on an important road between the Hittites and Egypt, was the most convenient way for transportation. Starting from the Gülek Pass in the Taurus Mountains, reaching Çukurova and then Adana and Tarsus, this road route was used by caravanserais. For this reason, historical sources state that many bridges were built in this region before but all of them were destroyed.

However, Taşköprü, historically known as Ponte Sarus, has survived to date, and it is just at the center of the city. It is said that the bridge, which is a Roman period work, was commissioned by the Roman Emperor Hadrian and was repaired during the period of Roman Emperor Justinian I. While the bridge was built with 21 arches, it now serves with 14 arches as seven of them were buried underground as a result of the rehabilitation work of the Seyhan River. It is known that there was a crown gate at both entrances of the bridge, which does not exist today.

Taşköprü is one of the historical bridges that is actively used today. The bridge, which is 310 meters long and 11.4 meters wide, is at an important location. If you want to watch the city from the center, especially at sunset, you should definitely add it to your must-see list in Adana.

Aspendos Bridge

If you go to the Aspendos Theater in southern Antalya province’s Serik district, you will see a bridge that is bound to catch your attention. This bridge, on the right side on the way to the theater, is located on Köprüçay. The Aspendos (Eurymedon) Bridge on this stream, which is born in the Taurus Mountains and flows into the Mediterranean, was built by the Romans for the first time in the fourth century under the name Eurymedon. However, the bridge is thought to have been destroyed by an earthquake. A new bridge was commissioned on the foundations of this destroyed bridge by Seljuk Sultan Alaeddin Keykubad I.

Stones belonging to the ancient city of Aspendos, located near the bridge, were used in the construction of the 220-meter-long bridge. Looking at Köprüçay over the bridge, which is very close to ancient Aspendos, should definitely be added to your to-do list for Anatolia.

The Bridge of Uzunköprü, Edirne, northwestern Turkey. (Sabah File Photo)

The Bridge of Uzunköprü

The Ergene River rises from the Yıldız Mountains (Strandzha), then meets the Meriç (Maritsa) River and flows into the Aegean Sea. The Bridge of Uzunköprü (meaning Long Bridge), connecting Anatolia and the Balkans, is located on the Ergene River. Uzunköprü, then-the longest bridge in the world, was commissioned by the Ottoman Sultan Murad II and the chief architect of the period, Müslihiddin, and was built in 1426-1143. The bridge, which has 174 arches, is 1,392 meters long and 6.8 meters wide. The plant and animal motifs on the feet and arches of the bridge are amazing. In one of the motifs, a female head is seen between the hind legs of the lion, representing the moon. There is also a tulip motif next to this figure. There are also two elephant depictions, which symbolize power and long life, on the bridge.

The Ergene River was also an obstacle as it formed a natural border between Anatolia and the Balkans. In particular, it was negatively affecting the expeditions to the Balkans. Bridges had been built over the river before Uzunköprü, but the river's waters destroyed the wooden bridges. With the construction of Uzunköprü, the expeditions continued in the harsh winter months.

With the construction of this bridge, the social structure of the region also changed. While a mosque and soup kitchen were built at the head of the bridge, a district was established around the bridge. Uzunköprü, which offers a visual feast to its visitors, is one of the historical structures that should be visited in Edirne.

An aerial view from the Silifke Bridge. (Courtesy of Turkish Aeronautical Association)

Silifke Bridge

Silifke district of southern Mersin province, which is divided into two by the Göksu River, is one of the historical and precious places of the Mediterranean region. The district’s Taşköprü is on the Göksu River, which was called Calycadnus River in the past, and flows through the provinces of Antalya, Konya, Karaman and Mersin into the Mediterranean in Silifke.

The stone inscription found during the repair of the bridge in 1870 revealed that it was commissioned by the governor of Cilicia, L. Octavius ​​Memor, in the name of Emperor Vespasianus along with his sons Titus and Domitianus between A.D. 77-78.

Silifke Stone Bridge is one of the architectural examples of Roman civilization. The bridge, which has five arches today, originally had seven. It is believed that two of its arches were destroyed due to the repairs it went through over the centuries. The bridge, which preserved its original state until the end of the 19th century, was repaired many times. The largest known repair was launched by Silifke Governor Mehmet Ali Pasha.

Except for the foundations of the bridge, all parts of it were rebuilt recently. Silifke, the town of Mersin with its historical and natural beauties, is home to many historical buildings, along with its stone bridge. If you visit Silifke, which offers a beautiful and romantic view from its castle on the hill, especially in summer, you should definitely stop by the bridge to experience the fresh air of the Göksu River.

What bridges say to us

Bridges are important not only from an architectural point of view but also from a social viewpoint. Bridges witnessing history have seen many wars and historical events. They became heroes in the love stories of young lovers or companions to travelers. For this reason, the existence of a bridge also gives us important information about the region where it is located. Bridges not only connect two sides but also establish a historical, social and cultural bond. Do not forget to listen to the stories they have to tell during your travels.