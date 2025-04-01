In southwestern Türkiye's Milas district of Muğla, the columns of the Zeus Lepsynos Temple are being restored and reinforced to withstand earthquakes. The temple, located in the ancient city of Euromos in the Selimiye neighborhood, was built in the second century B.C. While excavations continue at the site, restoration work is now in progress on the temple’s 1,860-year-old columns, which have been damaged over time.

Professor Abuzer Kızıl, an academic from the Department of Archaeology at Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University and the head of the Euromos excavations, explained to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that restoration efforts had gained momentum under the “Future Heritage Project."

Restoration efforts

Kızıl noted that the restoration process involved a significant preliminary phase, including measuring and cataloging nearly a thousand blocks. Once the damaged pieces were identified, restoration work began. He emphasized that lifting the blocks, which had deteriorated over time and suffered breakages, was particularly challenging.

The broken parts of the architectural blocks were located among hundreds of pieces, cleaned, and repaired for wear and tear. Kızıl explained:

"Partial restoration work was done on the temple in previous years. This year, we focused on the northern columns, which were at significant risk. These columns were leaning northward and in the event of a strong earthquake, they could have collapsed and shattered. To prevent this, we dismantled the columns and began long-term work to lay a solid foundation, from the base to the roof. We are restoring and reinforcing all damaged parts, and then, we will place the blocks back in their original positions. Our first priority is to completely reconstruct the northern facade, from the base to the roof."

Ongoing, future works

Kızıl stated that restoration efforts as part of the “Heritage for the Future” project would extend to other facades of the temple. The plan is to connect the columns from three different facades to make the structure more resistant to earthquakes.

The restoration work is being carried out using ancient techniques to preserve the temple’s authenticity. Kızıl mentioned, "In addition to the temple, we will continue work on the city’s theater, agora and bath sections. Our restoration efforts at the temple will last until 2028. Alongside the temple restoration, we will conduct excavation work in the surrounding areas. This temple is a Roman structure but also contains elements from the Hellenistic and Archaic periods. Through our excavations, we may uncover new data."

Kızıl further noted that excavations at Euromos Ancient City continue year-round. Since the project began, various activities – such as cleaning, drilling, geophysical surveys, mapping, culvert work and excavations –have been carried out at the site.