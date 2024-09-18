In a recent visit to Çankırı, Türkiye, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy emphasized the government's commitment to uncovering the rich, yet often neglected, cultural heritage hidden across Anatolia. "We have brought to light the cultural legacy of these lands that have hosted numerous civilizations," Ersoy stated. He highlighted that Türkiye is currently leading the world in archaeological excavations, an impressive achievement that underscores the country's cultural significance.

Protecting cultural heritage

Ersoy also highlighted the government's commitment to recovering cultural artifacts that have been lost or taken abroad. He announced the establishment of a new department within the ministry aimed at tracing and repatriating such artifacts. "Today, I am thrilled to announce the return of a 2,500-year-old bronze chair from the Paul Getty Museum, which had been illicitly excavated from a burial site in the Manisa region in the early 1980s," he said. This exemplifies Türkiye's dedication to reclaiming its cultural history, even decades after the artifacts were lost.

Success in repatriation

So far in 2024, 36 artifacts have been returned to Türkiye and since 2018, 7,840 items have been repatriated. Since 2002, 12,156 artifacts have been brought back, reinforcing the message that Türkiye is vigilant in pursuing its lost cultural treasures.

Rare type of furniture

The returned chair is a striking example of a type of furniture that is now quite rare. Seen in historical paintings and on pottery from that era, these chairs were used in ancient times for resting and dining.

Constructed on an iron skeleton with cast bronze feet and rails, this chair features perforated copper plates. Its turned legs, corner protrusions and lattice surface supporting cushions represent a bronze version of chairs commonly made of wood during that period.