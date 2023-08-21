The ongoing Culture Road Festivals organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to enhance Türkiye's international brand value have embarked on a splendid voyage, showcasing the cultural richness of other cities.

After the Cappadocia region, the latest stops on this enthralling journey are the Trabzon-Sümela Culture Road and Erzurum Palandöken Culture Road Festival.

The festival in Trabzon has unfolded with a series of captivating events. Ganita Park has hosted gastronomic delights, while the Sultan Murat Plateau has come alive with alpine festivities. An exhibition at the Panagia Theoskepastos Monastery has unveiled hidden treasures, captivating visitors with its mysteries.

As the evening set in, Trabzon reverberated with a symphony of music. Under the baton of conductor Eray İnal, the Symphony and Film Music event mesmerized the audience at the Atatürk Cultural Center of Karadeniz Technical University.

In Erzurum, an iconic venue preserving the city's traditional culture, the Hemşin Patisserie (Hemşin Pastanesi), took center stage on the festival's second day. As part of the daily event series "Hemşin Pastanesi Traditions and Regulars," artists from Iran depicted the renowned Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy, while Maya Saparova narrated the significance of Erzurum's depictions in the Aslı and Kerem Legend and Köroğlu Epic compared to other Turkish epics.

The second day of the Erzurum Palandöken Culture Road Festival witnessed the Anadolu Women's Off-Road Club, founded by Erzurum businesswomen in 2021, showcase their skills with an off-road performance at Narman Fairy Chimneys. Starting from kent square, the club members embarked on a journey to the UNESCO-listed fairy chimneys, situated 90 kilometers (55 miles) away from Erzurum's city center.