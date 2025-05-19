In preparation for the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the "3,000 Years Ago in the Iron Age: Erzurum" exhibition has been organized in Erzurum by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums. This exhibition is part of the "100+2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions Project," which was launched by the minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Held at the Erzurum Museum, the exhibition features 144 artifacts that tell the story of the region's ancient inhabitants and their struggle for survival, providing visitors with a glimpse into the past. These objects, which have never been exhibited before, showcase a diverse collection that includes tools and items used by the people of Erzurum 3,000 years ago.

During the event, Bora Dündar, deputy director-general of Cultural Heritage and Museums, gave a speech, highlighting that the Anatolian region has long been home to many ancient cultures. He emphasized the ingenuity of people who transformed materials found in nature into tools and daily objects.

"From the storage of the Erzurum Museum, we have selected and restored 144 pieces for this exhibition. These objects allow us to observe how life 3,000 years ago was made easier and more aesthetically pleasing," Dündar said. "The collection provides a chance to see all the elements that shaped the daily lives of the region’s inhabitants, including items that improved their survival and added beauty to their existence."

Different types of arrowheads on display at the Erzurum Museum, Erzurum, Türkiye, May 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

Journey through time

Dündar also spoke about the significant historical changes that occurred 3,000 years ago, as small tribes transformed into empires and civilizations rose and fell. "During a time when violence and wars often shaped the course of history, we see the resilience of humans. From shaping the land to making tools from animal bones and even sewing their clothes, humanity’s journey is mirrored in these artifacts. As we trace technological developments and the creation of metal objects and weapons, we also see how people integrated beauty and aesthetics into their lives 3,000 years ago to enhance their daily experiences."

He concluded by emphasizing the significance of the exhibition: "This exhibition is meaningful because it allows us to feel everything related to humanity. It shows how art and aesthetics reflect cultural codes and continue influencing our lives today."

Ahmet Yer, the Director of the Erzurum Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, also spoke at the event, stating that museums serve as the memory keepers of civilizations and as spaces that reflect the identities of nations. He highlighted that the artifacts in the Erzurum Museum, which carry the marks of thousands of years of history, have been brought to light and preserved thanks to museums.

"We view our museums not just as exhibition spaces but also as centers for education, research and social awareness," Yer said. "With this perspective, we are working to make our existing museums more functional and to implement new museum projects. It is crucial for young people, especially students, to connect with museums. Through these activities, they can develop an interest in history, understand the importance of cultural heritage and take pride in their past. We organize various events in collaboration with schools to encourage students to visit museums and develop a sense of historical consciousness."

Following the speeches, numerous attendees had the opportunity to explore the 144 artifacts displayed in special sections of the museum. They also received informative insights from the museum’s experts, gaining a deeper understanding of the significance of the exhibited items and their connection to Erzurum’s rich history.