The Topkapı Palace Museum will offer late tours for the first time since its inauguration in 1924, according to a statement made by the Directorate of National Palaces.

This initiative, led by the National Palaces Administration and with contributions from SICPA Türkiye – who are responsible for the design, development and management of ticket sales, aims to attract both local and international tourists.

The palace museum will be open to visits for an exclusive session offered between 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) on Saturdays.

The visits will be made in different groups, with the first one starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Each group will have a capacity of 300 visitors maximum, the directorate said.

The tours will start and end at the Bab-ı Hümayun Gate, the main entry into the iconic palace.

Visitors will get a chance to see the Divan-ı Hümayun (The Imperial Council), the Kubbealtı building and the Palace Clocks Gallery.

In the Harem section, visitors will see various chambers, including the newly inaugurated Kuşhane Kitchen in the concubine's quarters. Other sections of the palace will also be available to visit.

Tickets for the exclusive evening tours will be available at the ticket booths in front of the palace.

The "Night Museums" concept was announced by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy earlier this year, aiming to keep museums open and illuminated until late at night in tourist centers where temperatures are high during the summer, encouraging tourists to explore beyond their hotels and benefit other stakeholders in the city.

The planning for illuminating archaeological sites for the evening visits has been completed and launched in significant ancient cities along the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, such as Olympos, Phaselis, Syedre, Perge and Aspendos, from the 2024 summer season onward.

The Night Museum visits concept was first implemented by SICPA Türkiye under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at Ephesus and Hierapolis, where it has been met with great enthusiasm from both local and international tourists. This successful model is expected to be replicated at Topkapı Palace, enhancing its appeal and accessibility.